55 Feared To Be Killed By Herdsmen In Taraba

At least 55 people have been killed by Fulani herdsmen in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State. Correspondents gathered that the invasion and attacks began during the weekend.

25 bodies were recovered and given a mass burial on Tuesday when journalists and a media assistant to the governor, Bala Dan Abu, visited the affected area. Policemen and soldiers are currently patrolling the area.

“Herdsmen are killing people in Lau, my state,” Governor Darius Ishaku told The Nation on Tuesday night on the telephone.

The death toll has risen to 55, as more bodies were recovered on Wednesday morning by the locals.

The police, however, said the place is calm now.

