Bayelsa Monarch’s Wife, Principal Regain Freedom 25 Days After Their Kidnap

Mrs. Tina Inegbagha wife of the Paramount Ruler Of Ayakoro Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa Mr. Egbele Jack, a school principal have regained their freedom, 25 days after their abduction.



Chief Majesty Inegbagha, a member of the monarch’s family who confirmed the development on Saturday said the duo was set free on Thursday.



He recalled that they were abducted by gunmen at Ayakoro on December 16,2017 and took to unknown destination, a development which put the community into panic and mourning.



He said that an undisclosed amount of ransom was paid to secure their release, adding that the kidnappers had earlier demanded N100 Million and reduced to N30 and N5 Million as the families of the victims kept negotiating for a downward review of the sum.



Inegbagha, younger brother to the monarch said the release of the wife of the Paramount Ruler and the principal has thrown Ayakoro into jubilation when the news got to the community.



Commenting on his wife’s release, the elated Paramount Ruler, HRH Righteous Inegbagha expressed deep appreciation to God and the people who contributed in prayers, cash and kind to facilitate the freedom of the two victims.



He also appealed to the kidnappers and those who linked them to the community to repent of their nefarious activities to sustain the existing peaceful and law-abiding legacies left behind by the founding fathers of the community.



Narrating their experience both the wife of the Paramount Ruler Mrs. Tina Inegbagha and Mr. Egbele Jack expressed happiness and thanked God for their release.



According to them, the kidnappers gave them nice treatment particularly the wife of the Paramount Ruler who was accorded the status of the wife of a king and given royal attention in captivity.



The Police Commissioner in the state, Mr. Asuquo Amba, had in a response to a question on the incident during an interactive session with newsmen on the crime situation on Dec. 18, 2017, said that the incident was being investigated.



Amba said that following the recent upsurge in violent crimes in Bayelsa, the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Ibrahim Idris, had sent a special squad to compliment the efforts of the Police Command in combating crime.

Bayelsa State, Nigeria ​