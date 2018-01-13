Bayelsa Monarch’s Wife, Principal Regain Freedom 25 Days After Their Kidnap

Mrs. Tina Inegbagha wife of the Paramount Ruler Of Ayakoro Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa Mr. Egbele Jack, a school principal have regained their freedom, 25 days after their abduction.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Jan 13, 2018

Mrs. Tina Inegbagha wife of the Paramount Ruler Of Ayakoro Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa Mr. Egbele Jack, a school principal have regained their freedom, 25 days after their abduction.
 
Chief Majesty Inegbagha, a member of the monarch’s family who confirmed the development on Saturday said the duo was set free on Thursday.
 
He recalled that they were abducted by gunmen at Ayakoro on December 16,2017 and took to unknown destination, a development which put the community into panic and mourning.
 
He said that an undisclosed amount of ransom was paid to secure their release, adding that the kidnappers had earlier demanded N100 Million and reduced to N30 and N5 Million as the families of the victims kept negotiating for a downward review of the sum.
 
Inegbagha, younger brother to the monarch said the release of the wife of the Paramount Ruler and the principal has thrown Ayakoro into jubilation when the news got to the community.
 
Commenting on his wife’s release, the elated Paramount Ruler, HRH Righteous Inegbagha expressed deep appreciation to God and the people who contributed in prayers, cash and kind to facilitate the freedom of the two victims.
 
He also appealed to the kidnappers and those who linked them to the community to repent of their nefarious activities to sustain the existing peaceful and law-abiding legacies left behind by the founding fathers of the community.
 
Narrating their experience both the wife of the Paramount Ruler Mrs. Tina Inegbagha and Mr. Egbele Jack expressed happiness and thanked God for their release.
 
According to them, the kidnappers gave them nice treatment particularly the wife of the Paramount Ruler who was accorded the status of the wife of a king and given royal attention in captivity.
 
The Police Commissioner in the state, Mr. Asuquo Amba, had in a response to a question on the incident during an interactive session with newsmen on the crime situation on Dec. 18, 2017,  said that the incident was being investigated.
 
Amba said that following the recent upsurge in violent crimes in Bayelsa, the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Ibrahim Idris, had sent a special squad to compliment the efforts of the Police Command in combating crime. 

Bayelsa State, Nigeria

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, NY

You may also like

Read Next

Education Students' Group Wants Ozhekome Dropped From Gani Fawehinmi Symposium Over His Support For Corrupt Public Officials
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Supreme Court Dismisses Metuh’s Firm Appeal, Berates His Lawyer
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
How Nigeria Police Aid Davido's Recklessness
Legal Davido’s Crew Member Held In Prison Custody Until He Perfects Bail Conditions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Kudirat Abiola's Son Accuses Older Siblings Of Plotting To Kill Him Over Their Father's Properties
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Yusuf Buhari Departs Nigeria For Germany On Air Ambulance To Get Further Treatment For Head Injuries from Bike Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta Thugs Injure Scores In Ondo Coastal Community, Destroy Properties Worth Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerian Aircraft Fails To Land, Returns To Lagos After Reaching Destination
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Students' Group Wants Ozhekome Dropped From Gani Fawehinmi Symposium Over His Support For Corrupt Public Officials
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America You Must Apologize To Africans- African Union Tells Donald Trump
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Makurdi Protest: Ortom Appeals For Calm
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Letter Integrity Is The Hallmark Of Leadership By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Supreme Court Dismisses Metuh’s Firm Appeal, Berates His Lawyer
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
How Nigeria Police Aid Davido's Recklessness
Legal Davido’s Crew Member Held In Prison Custody Until He Perfects Bail Conditions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Kudirat Abiola's Son Accuses Older Siblings Of Plotting To Kill Him Over Their Father's Properties
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Yusuf Buhari Departs Nigeria For Germany On Air Ambulance To Get Further Treatment For Head Injuries from Bike Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta Thugs Injure Scores In Ondo Coastal Community, Destroy Properties Worth Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion On Donald Trump’s “Shithole” Comment By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER If The Federal Government Cant Protect Us We Will Raise An Army- Unongo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad