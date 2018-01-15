Benue Herdsmen Attacks: President Buhari Begs For Calm, Says Perpetrators Will Face Justice

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, appealed to the government and people of Benue State to exercise restraint in the aftermath of the recent attacks by Fulani herdsmen, which claimed 73 lives. He assured that those behind the incident will face the wrath of the law. The President, according to a State House release, spoke while receiving a delegation of political leaders, traditional rulers and elders of the state at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The delegation was led by the governor, Mr.  Samuel Ortom,

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, appealed to the government and people of Benue State to exercise restraint in the aftermath of the recent attacks by Fulani herdsmen, which claimed 73 lives. He assured that those behind the incident will face the wrath of the law.

The President, according to a State House release, spoke while receiving a delegation of political leaders, traditional rulers and elders of the state at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The delegation was led by the governor, Mr.  Samuel Ortom,

According to the statement, signed by Femi Adesina, Presidential spokesperson, President Buhari commiserated with the families of the victims of the attacks and promised that the government will make efforts to bring succor them.

He assured that the perpetrators of the attacks and members of all illegal militias in the state will not go unpunished. He also stated that relevant government agencies have been directed to provide relief for those affected.

“Your Excellency, the governor, and all the leaders here, I am appealing to you to try to restrain your people. I assure you that the Police, the Department of State Security and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that all those behind the mayhem get punished. I ask you in the name of God to accommodate your countrymen. You can also be assured that I am just as worried, and concerned with the situation,’’ the President said.

President Buhari told the delegation that his administration has started working on an enduring solution to the perennial herdsmen/farmers’ conflict around the country. He explained that the Inspector- General of Police was ordered to relocate to the state to provide security for lives and properties. He called on all Benue indigenes to have confidence in the security agencies and report all suspicious cases of movements in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, Ortom said tension in the state will abate if the intervention of the Federal Government brings a lasting solution to the herdsmen attacks. He assured that he will return to Benue State to rebuild the confidence of the people.

The Tor-Tiv, Professor James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, told the President that has been in mourning due to the incessant attacks. He called on the President to ensure that a solution to the horror is found.

“We want you to put an end to the gruesome situation,’’ the traditional ruler said.

In attendance at the meeting were Benue State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu; former Senate President, David Mark; former Benue State governor, George Akume; and Barnabas Gemade, a senator.

Others included Mr. JK Waku, General Lawrence Onoja (retd.), Brig. Gen. John Atom Kpera (retd.), former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Michael Aondoakaa, Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Terkimbir Kyambe, other members of the state legislature and representatives of the state at the National Assembly.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Votes Will No Longer Be Decided By Those Who Sit In Bourdillon
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Farmers/Herdsmen Crisis: Peace Meeting Ends In a Deadlock In Police Headquarters In Abuja, Govs Ortom And Almakura Are Absent
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Socialist Party of Nigeria Receives INEC Certificate of Registration, Vows To Liberate Nigerians From Economic Hardship
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated Buhari Does Not Want To Be Called A Statesman By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Politics Anambra, Taraba, FCT Election Results Proof Of President Buhari's Commitment To Credible Polls-Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Osinbajo Inaugurates New Ministers
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EFCC’s Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Mike Ozhekhome Embarrassed In 2018 Gani Fawehinmi Annual Symposium
ACTIVISM Mike Ozekhome Embarrassed At 14th Gani Fawehinmi Annual Symposium
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Releases Videos Showing Some Of The Remaining Chibok Girls Who Vowed Not To Go Back Home
Breaking News Boko Haram Leader Abubakar Shekau Releases New Videos Showing Scenes Of Attacks On Nigerian Troops, Parades Chibok Girls And Policewomen Kidnapped By His Sect, Vows To Wreak More Havoc
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES The Untold Security, Intelligence Conundrum Of The Buhari Administration
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME We Are Ready To Face Fulani Herdsmen With Force, Says Gov. Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Votes Will No Longer Be Decided By Those Who Sit In Bourdillon
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Nigerian Aircraft Fails To Land, Returns To Lagos After Reaching Destination
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Environment Two Dead, Many Injured At Magodo Inferno
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari Hastens Nigeria's Break Up By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC in fresh moves against Patience Jonathan’s $8.4m, N7.3bn found in 15 bank accounts
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency Farmers/Herdsmen Crisis: Peace Meeting Ends In a Deadlock In Police Headquarters In Abuja, Govs Ortom And Almakura Are Absent
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Armed Fulani Men Attack Taraba Community, Kill Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad