Mike Ozekhome Embarrassed At 14th Gani Fawehinmi Annual Symposium

Activists present at the event blocked entrance to the event to prevent him from entering but Ozekhome was smuggled into the event and to front row by organisers of the event.

by saharareporters, New York Jan 15, 2018

Mike Ozekhome, lawyer, renowned for his defence of corrupt leaders and politicians was today embarrassed by activists in annual Gani Fawehinmi symposium. 

Ozekhome is presently defending wife of the former President of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan in a $15.5million laundering case, defended Dino Melaye in his recall suit and also currently undergoing trial on a money laundering case.

Activists from the labour group and students union insisted Ozekhome would not be allowed to partake in the event claiming his presence is an insult to struggle and legacy of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi. Ozekhome used to be part of Human Rights movement before his switch to defending the elites and corrupt personnel within the political atmosphere.

The event was put on hold for about 10 minutes as chant of ‘Ozekhome, Ole!’ (English translation: Ozekhome, thief) filled the venue.

It took the timely intervention of respected lawyer and senior human activist, Femi Falana (SAN), veteran journalist, Richard Akinola, Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja Branch Adesina Ogunlana and host of others before the event could continue.

Mike Ozekhome was listed as one of the guests in 14th Fawehinmism, a position which many in the human activist circle considered as being disrespectful to the memory of Gani Fawehinmi.

