EFCC Re-arraigns Jumoke Akinjide, Two Others In Lagos Federal High Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has re-arraigned ex-minister Jumoke Akinjide, Senator Ayo Ademola Adeseun and one Chief Olanrewaju Otiti, before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

The three defendant were first arraigned at the Oyo State Federal High Court before Justice J.O Abdul-Malik on June 22, 2017.

After the first arraignment, there was a discussion of plea bargain between Mrs. Akinjide and Mrs. Otiti. Ex-minister Jumoke Akinjide

However, at the re-arraignment today, the defendants all pleaded not guilty to the twenty-four charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

The defendants allegedly received the sum of N650 million from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to allegedly manipulate and influence 2015 general election.

The money was part of the $115 million allegedly disbursed by Mrs. Alison-Madueke to influence the 2015 presidential election in favour of former President Goodluck Ebere Jonathan.

On the amended charge; Mrs. Otiti was mentioned in five of the charges while Mrs. Akinjide and Senator Adeseun were mentioned ten and seventeen times respectively.

Former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, was also mentioned in the first and second charges but she remained at large.

Charges one and two reads; “that you, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madeleine (still at large), Olive Jumoke Akinjide, Senator Ayo Ademola Adeseunand Chief Olanrewaju Otiti In it about the 26th day of March 2025, in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honorable court conspired amongst yourselves to directly take possession of the N650, 000, 0000 (six hundred and fifty million Maura) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act and you thereby committed an offense contrary to section 18(a) of the money Laundering (prohibition)(amendment) Act, 2012 and our bush able under section 15(3) & 4 of the same Act.

“That you, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madeleine (still at large), Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, Senator Ayo Ademola Adeseunand Chief Olanrewaju Otiti In it about the 26th day of March 2015, in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honorable court conspired amongst yourselves to directly take possession of the N650, 000, 0000 (six hundred and fifty million Maura) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act and you thereby committed an offense contrary to section 18(a) of the money Laundering (prohibition)(amendment) Act, 2012 and our bush able under section 15(2) (d) of the same Act.

Mrs. Akinjide was accused of singularly benefiting N107,415,000, N134,405,000, N26,520,000, N56,464,000, N28,670,000, N16,000,000 at different times in 2015

While Senator Adeseun was accused of singularly benefiting sums of N10,750,000, N7,930,000, N13,395,000, 10,580,000, N12,690,000, N9,200,000, N7,850,000, N8,750,000, N9,450,000, N9,900,000, N10,100,000, N9,450,000, at various times in 2015.

Mrs. Otiti on the other hand was accused of benefiting N107, 415,000 on March 26, 2015.

After the plea taking of the defendants, counsel to Mrs. Akinjide urges the court to allow his client continue on the bail granted by Justice Abdul-Malik.

Justice Abdul-Malik granted bail in the sum of N100 million each and sureties in like sum. The surgeries must be civil servants or public servants in a level of director.

The other defense counsel; Mr. Micheal Lana and Mr. Ademola Oladeji aligned with the argument of the senior advocate.

Justice Muslim Hassan, the presiding judge, consequently ordered the defendants to continue on the earlier granted bail and adjourned to February 5, 6 and 14, 2018.