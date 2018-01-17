Niger Delta Avengers To Resume Massive Attack Oil Facilities, Demand Restructuring

Nigeria's oil militant group, the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), has vowed to launch a fresh round of attacks on the country’s oil installations and facilities in the next few days

The threat was made in a press statement signed by Major-General Murdoch Agbinibo, the group’s spokesperson. The statement bore the apocalyptic headline “Happy doomed year, Nigeria”, an indication of the NDA’s fury.

The group warned that the planned attack will be very deadly and target the deep sea operations of the oil multinationals. Among these are Bonga Platform, Agbami, EA Field, Britania-U Field and Akpo Field.

“We mean it when we say they (the oil installations) shall dance to the sound of the fury of the Niger Delta Avengers. Good a thing the ocean is wide enough to accommodate as many wrecks as possible,” the group raved.

The group said its "High Command" has summoned a meeting of all its operatives to review the progress of its operations and deliberate on the planned actions for the future.

“It was agreed at the meeting that the killings and division presently playing out in Nigeria along divergent grounds makes this the perfect time to restructure this country. While promising a brutal outpour of our wrath, which shall shake the coffers of the failed Nigerian nation, our demand is for the government to restructure the country,” said the NDA.

It recalled that on November 3 last year, it wanted to resume attacks on oil facilities, under its “Operation Red Economy”, but was prevailed upon by some Niger Delta leaders to give them some time to attend to the demands of the Niger Delta it champions.

Niger Delta Militants

That move, the NDA added, has not brought the desired results. The group branded the Niger Delta elders irresponsible and accused the Federal Government of insincerity.

“Because of the above, we have resolved not to listen to the Niger Delta elders, as we unravel our New Year package to the failed Nigerian state this time around.

We wish to state in plain terms that anybody against restructuring is an enemy of this country, and, particularly, an enemy of the Niger Delta Avengers. We shall not rest until such enemies are defeated by the Niger Delta people, who earnestly seek to control our own resources”, the NDA stated.

It wondered why $1billion from the Excess Crude Account has been voted to fight the insurgency in the North, while successive governments continue to ignore the challenges of the Niger Delta. The NDA equally frowned at the use of the military to the oil-rich region, saying such military action increase suffering in the region.

The group similarly complained about the detention of Niger Delta activists, saying they are treated worse than Boko Haram insurgents.

“Only a few days ago, the Nigerian Army released 244 members of the murderous Boko Haram sect to the Borno State government, while thousands of innocent Niger Delta youths continue to suffer in various prisons across the country for no just cause. It is on this premise that we are demanding the immediate release of all Niger Delta activists and freedom fighters that are held captive by the Nigerian Army,” the group further said.

The group drew attention to the murder of one Kareowei and 20 members of his gang by the Nigerian Army, which, it said, deceived them with an offer of amnesty.

“Let the Kareowei issue be a lesson to all freedom fighters across the Niger Delta never to fall for the antics of the insincere Nigerian Government,” it warned.

It also called on its members to fight till the end whenever they take on the Nigerian Army.