Gov. Yahaya Bello Begins Moves To Rig Kogi State University Students' Union Elections

The governor's plan to impose the next set of leaders on the university's Students' Union was conveyed in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Folashade A. Ayoade, to the Vice Chancellor of the institution

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 19, 2018

Kogi State governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, has begun moves to rig the forthcoming Students' Union elections of Kogi State University, Ayangba, by ordering the university authorities to ensure the victory of his preferred candidates.                                              

The governor's plan to impose the next set of leaders on the university's Students' Union was conveyed in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Folashade A. Ayoade, to the Vice Chancellor of the institution. The letter (Ref No. S/KGS/GO/ADM/247/11/722), exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, was dated 10 January. Letter sent to Kogi State University VC

"I write on the directive of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adura Bello, to submit to you the names of preferred students, who are to fill the elective positions in the forthcoming Students' Union elections in your institution," said the letter.
It listed the governors preferred candidates as Emmanuel  Umubi Ojonugwa (President),Usman Hadiru (Vice President), Gbolagun Kelvin  (Secretary-General), Aiyenigba Mercy (Director of Women Affairs), Yahaya Umar (Director of Welfare) and Yunusa Sauda (Director of Socials).                               

To underline the importance of the governor's instruction, the letter stated:"The above names have been carefully selected after due consideration of all the aspirants contesting for the various elective positions in the union through the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Student Matters, Hon. Omonu Joshua, who chaired a five-man committee consisting of Usman Ataja ( Kogi JCC Chairman), Ahmed Usman Shehu  (National NAKOSS President), Tanimola Mary Bunmi and Abubakar Sadiq Ojinma (ISA National President)." 

The letter added that the preferred candidates will help maintain orderliness among students and the state government, as security reports have indicated that the other contestants have links to figures opposed to the state government.

