Justice Aiki Sacks Ajimobi's 21 Kings For Ibadan

Justice Olajumoke Aiki of the Oyo State High Court has trashed the installation of 21 monarchs in Ibadan last August by Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The judge did this today by nullifying the process that led to the historic coronation: The review of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and Other Related Chieftaincies in Ibadan land by the Justice Akintunde Boade Review Commission.

In a ruling in Ibadan today, Aiki declared the review unconstitutional, illegal, null, void and of no effect, following a legal challenge by Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor, who would have been a beneficiary.

The commission had recommended, among others, the creation of many monarchs in Ibadan which led to the installation of 21 kings by the state Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

But the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan land, Rasheed Ladoja, challenged the composition and recommendations of the commission in court, joining Ajimobi as a co-defendant.

While delivering judgment, Aiki held that wearing of beaded crowns is beyond the purview of sections 10, 12 and 25 of the Oyo State Chiefs Law, stating that Section 25 of the Chiefs Law could not be treated in isolation to the provisions of Parts Two and Three of the Chiefs Laws.

The court also said provisions of Parts Two and Three of the Chiefs Laws, particularly sections 10, 12 and 25, did not give power to the governor to review the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration, while also restraining the government from accepting and implementing the reports of the commission.

Also being challenged in court is the position of Olubadan Oba Saliu Adetunji himself.

The case filed by Chief Adebayo Oyediji will be heard on 12 February in Ibadan by Justice Moshood Abass.

Oyediji of Seriki chieftaincy line and three others are challenging the installation of Adetunji by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State as the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The other claimants in the suit were Chief Olalekan Fakunle, Chief Rasheed Abinupagun, and Chief Gabriel Amao.

