We Are Still Living In Fear, Ortom Tells APC Governors

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, on Friday, said that people of the state live in fear and still under siege of Fulani herdsmen.

Ortom stated this while receiving northern and All Progressive Congress governors led by the chairman, governors forum, Shetima Kashim, at the new banquet hall, Makurdi.

In attendance were five governors; Shetima Kashim, (Borno), Simon Lalong, (Plateau), Mallam El Rufai, (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello, (Kogi) and Mohamad Abubakar, (Jigawa) as well as deputy governor of Osun state, Chief Mrs. Grace Titilayo Tomori.

Ortom said that the fear of the people stemmed from continuous threat by the herdsmen who despite the killings still issued threat on daily basis to take over Benue land.

According to him, “we thank God that peace is gradually returning to the state but there are still pockets of challenges here, we know the challenges will soon be over because our people are always alert to give useful information to security operatives around."

“Let me tell you that our people are still living in fear and under siege; living in fear because of the series of threat by Kautal Hore which started the threat since seven months ago, they are not a mere threat."

“We have evidence against them, what we are saying is that federal government should arrest the leadership of Kautal Hore."

Governor Ortom who appreciated the visit said that the state is committed to one Nigeria and assured president Buhari of the state’s committed to his administration.

The governor, however, expressed confidence that Nigeria will soon take its rightful position as the giant of Africa if leaders are sincere and stand by the truth.

“This country is blessed with great potentials to be great in the world and that is if we leaders should stop pretending but stand by the truth.”

