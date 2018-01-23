Apostle Sulaiman: Magistrate Hands-off Suit

Magistrate Kikelomo Bukola Ayeye, the chief magistrate at Tinubu Magistrate court, has handed off the suit filed against a Nigerian based Canadian singer who claimed to have had an amorous relationship with controversial pastor of Omega Fire Ministry, Mr. Johnson Sulaiman.

The presiding magistrate on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, said she would be returning the case file for reassignment. She said her action was guided by a directive she received through a letter from office of Deputy Chief Registrar.

She also said the letter directing her to transfer the case was dated January 2017 which she assumed might be an administrative error.The magistrate said the letter came shortly after her clerk sent out notice to the parties that the matter would come up before her today. Ms. Stephanie Otobo confering with her lawyer Mr. Uchenna Moneke

Mr. Uchenna Moneke, a Lawyer from Festus Keyamo’s chamber who is representing Ms. Otobo and the 2nd defendant, Mr. Wisdom Godstime, tried to persuade the magistrate not to transfer the file. He argued that his clients was not served in any petition neither did they get a copy of the said letter.

He said such practice is a breach of the legal code of conduct. He also lamented the absence of the complainant, Mr. Sulaiman, in court since the matter started. Mrs. Ayeye however said she has no reason to refuse to transfer the case.

“I am not emotionally attached to any of the cases before me. If I am asked to transfer a case, I will transfer it” she said.

At the last adjourned date, Mr. Godstime was absent in court, which caused the magistrate to issue a bench warrant against him.The warrant was however revoked today as he was present today’s. He explained, through his lawyer, that he could not make it to court because he was sick. A doctor’s report was presented to court as proof for his absence.

Magistrate Ayeye consequently adjourned the matter till May 2, 2018, when parties would appear before the new magistrate.

Saharareporters learnt that the case might likely come up in court two of same Tinubu magistrate court.