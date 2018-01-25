Yoruba Leaders Reject Cattle Colonies, Ask FG To Declare Herdsmen Terrorists

Yoruba leaders under the aegis of Yoruba Summit have announced their rejection of the Federal Government's proposal to establish cattle colonies for animal herders and called on the Federal Government to declare Fulani herdsmen as terrorists.

The decision to reject the proposal was taken at an extraordinary session in Lagos. According to a statement signed on behalf of the group by Mr. Yinka Odumakin, the rejection was informed by the repeated criminal activities of Fulani herdsmen across Yorubaland, which have seen a pregnant woman in Ekiti and a farmer in Ogun State killed as well as the setting ablaze of the farms of Mr. Olu Falae,former Secretary to the Federal Government; former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Samuel Afolayan (retd.); Mr. Dele Adigun, former Secretary to the Oyo State Government; and Mrs. Roseline Ogege. restructuring-yoruba-leaders-at-ibandan-summit 2017

"These renewed attacks on Youruba property and persons were considered unwarranted,provocative and brutal assault by marauding elements, who now carry on as if the laws of the country have been suspended on their behalf by complicit authorities," said the Yoruba Summit.

The leaders condemned the attacks and called on the the Federal Government to live up to its responsibility by enforcing the laws against the perpetrators to regain the confidence of the people. They argued that setting up cattle colonies amounted to aiding private business enterprise in violation of the sensibilities of different nationalities, whose lands will be partitioned for Fulani herdsmen.

The Yoruba Summit said the proposal is akin to the Berlin Conference at which Africa was portioned for different colonial powers.

"No inch of Yorubaland will be available for cow colony, as the Yoruba are in favour of only ranching of cattle through which those in such business will acquire land according to extant rules and subject their operations to the norms and culture of their host communities," said the Summit.

The leaders equally called on Yoruba people to begin venturing into modern ranching for home consumption and export, while urging governments of states in the South-West to evolve policies in promotion of ranching by Yoruba people.

In addition, the Yoruba leaders asked the Federal Government to declare killer herdsmen and militias as terrorists, disarm them, stop illegal immigration of armed Fulani and others into Nigeria through the far northern and northwestern borders of Nigeria.

Their demands from the Federal Government also included an inquiry into the serial cases of illegal weapons discovered at the Lagos Ports, saying they a pose serious challenge to the country's security.

The demands, they said, will bring an end to the threats of the Fulani herdsmen and return the county to the modern governance.

In attendance at the meeting, presided over by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, were Professor Banji Akintoye, Dr Amos Akingba, Dr Kunle Olajide,Mr. Femi Okurounmu, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, Mrs. Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, Mr Goke Omisore, Chief Supo Sonibare, Dr Femi Adegoke, Mr. Oladipo Olaitan, Mr.Deji Osibogun, Mrs. Tokunbo Ekukinam and Mr. Bolaji Ogunseye among others.