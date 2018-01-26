Police Told Kano State Former Governor, Rabiu Kwakanso To Shelve Visit To The State

Before the visit of a former governor, Rabiu Kwankaso’s visit to Kano State, Kano State police command has urged the former governor to suspend his visit to the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2018

Before the visit of a former governor, Rabiu Kwankaso's visit to Kano State, Kano State police command has urged the former governor to suspend his visit to the state.

Kano State police through its commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf expressed that the command has received security information about the former governor’s visit and how some politicians and hoodlums is planning to hijack the visit. He added that this has created fear and tension among the people.

“Credible information at the disposal of the command reveals that the proposed visit has generated palpable fears in the minds of the people of Kano State. There is apprehension amongst the general populace, and the tendency to hijack the visit by some disgruntled politicians or miscreants cannot be ruled out,” the CP said.

The CP further enjoined the former governor, now senator, to postpone his visit to Kano as it is the only way to reduce the tension created in general public.

He said, “Consequent upon this, the urgent need to nip the problem in the bud cannot be over-emphasized. Therefore, any action or inaction by any person or group of persons that may jeopardize the relative peace the state is enjoying must be averted.”

"On this premise, it is the candid advice of the command that such a visit to the state should be shelved by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso until the tension generated by the planned visit is doused and security threat neutralized,” he advised.

The command reiterated it would continue to discharge its constitutional duties stating that it would be fair in providing a level playing ground for all politicians to carry out their political activities without fear of molestation and or intimidation.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

 

 

