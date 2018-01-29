Five Crushed To Death In Ondo Market Accident

Five persons were on Sunday crushed to death at Akungba Akoko, in Akoko South Local Government Area of Ondo state. SaharaReporters gathered that the fatal accident occurred at the junction of the local Ibaka market in Akungba.

A woman and two of her grandchildren were among those who lost their lives in the gruesome accident. An eyewitness who identified himself as Ayodele Idowu confirmed to our correspondent that the accident was caused by a careless truck driver.

Mr. Idowu said that the truck driver, who was traveling from the Ikare axis of the road, lost control of the wheels. "The driver of the truck lost control and rammed into the traders doing business by the roadside in the Ibaka market.

"Sadly, it was a black Sunday for us here in Akungba Akoko because people who were really affected are local traders". He added that the casualties would have been more had the students of the Adekunle Ajasin Varsity been in session.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo state confirmed the accident in a telephone chat with Sahara Reporters on Sunday. Mr. Jack Vincent, Sector Commander of the Corps said that five persons who were injured in the accident had been rushed to the Specialists Hospital in Ikare Akoko.

Mr. Vincent noted that two other persons injured in the accident were taken to the same hospital for different treatments. He confirmed that the accident was caused by a truck with Registration No LSD 509 XM. "The reckless driver rammed into some of the traders after his brake failed and he killed five persons on that spot. "Although, our officers have dumped the remains of the deceased at the morgue of the State Hospital in Ikare Akoko.

"And those who also sustained injuries are currently being treated at the same hospital for different injuries", he added. Similarly, at least seven persons were confirmed dead in a road accident on the Ore, Lagos road.

The accident involves a 4matic Mercedez Benz Jeep with Registration number EPE 144 EW and a Toyota Carina with Registration number KTP 580 RG. SaharaReporters learned that the drivers were traveling from Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government, heading to Lagos state when the crash occurred. Truck crashes into a local shop

Mr. Olusegun Ogungbemide, the head of operations of Lagos state FRSC confirmed the accident in a chat. Mr. Ogungbemide said that the accident was caused by a reckless driver who tried to overtake another vehicle hence the head-on collision.

"The accident occurred at Ago-Idogun on the express road and our men were on the ground for the rescue mission. "Six persons died and one person was injured but they have all be taken to the hospital" he also added.

Also, about four adults and ten children were injured in an incident that occurred along Ikorudu Road, Lagos. A Sienna car sped off the road, knocking off a pole as it swerved into a ditch.

A baby of barely four months old and nine other minors were in the car. According to an eyewitness, the driver was also speeding.