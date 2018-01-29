Kwara APC Caucus Tells Gov. Ahmed, Other Intending Defectors To Quit Party Quickly

The Kwara State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has offered to provide a quick exit for those intending to defect from the party.

The party made its position known in a statement signed by Mr. Samari Abdullahi, Chairman, Caucus for Progressive Change. In the statement, the caucus recalled a syndicated interview by the governor of Kwara State, Mr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, in which said he and his political family will dump the APC if their supporters ask them to do so.

"We thought it right and expedient to offer the governor and his political family a fast and safe vehicle now since time is of essence in any journey. The saying that a sojourner will go home, no matter how long he stays away from home is apt and relevant here. There is no place like home.

“We have it on good authority that the political family the governor represents in the party has been looking through the window. a very long time ago, seeking alternative abode to hibernate," the caucus stated.

It recalled that sometime ago, electronic appliances were bought for the APC Secretariat in Ilorin. The caucus alleged that in place of the party's name, the governor's political family inscribed his name of the appliances, an indication of lack of commitment to the party

'There and then, an official of the party said: 'Do we know where we are going? What if Oga says we are leaving APC?'

We can only encourage the political family to quicken their steps and move out early enough since their interests can longer be served in the party," the caucus reasoned. Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed

It called on APC members to begin a strong membership drive across the state with a view to positioning the party for electoral victory in 2019, saying it will not sit by and allow the party crumble.

The caucus stated that President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC have done well for the people of Kwara State in terms of provision of infrastructure.

"It goes to the credit of the APC-led Federal Government the award and construction of Ilorin/Omu-Aran/Kabba road, Afon/Aboto/Oyo boundaries and Bode-Sadu/Jebba/Mokwa road among other projects. Kwara State has benefitted from the social interventions of the Federal Government such as N-Power and selection of women for the school feeding programme," claimed the caucus.

It urged the people of the state to keep supporting the Federal Government.