How Apostle Suleman Turned His Blackmail War Machine On Me For Helping Stephanie Otobo-Chidi Nwanyanwu

Few hours after Ms. Stephanie Otobo, the Canadian based singer who claimed to have had an amorous relationship with, Apostle Johnson Suleman, the controversial head of Omega Fire Ministries, denied a pre-recorded video of her recounting how she was being pressured to make confessions, Chidi Nwanyanwu, on whose Youtube Channel the pre-recorded video first appeared, has expressed shock on the recent disclaimer.

On Tuesday, Ms. Otobo in a secret hideout in Lagos, released a video saying she was manipulated to record the video last year.

The pre-recorded video came up on the heels of a dramatic U-turn of the Canadian based singer, confessing to having been used by powerful "politicians and pastors" to defame Apostle Suleman.

Mr. Nwanyanwu who released the video said he was worried about Ms. Otobo’s safety and had her permission to release the pre-recorded video in the event that something happens to her in the course of proving the allegations she made against Apostle Suleman

Having not heard from her since the confession at the Church, Mr. Nwanyanwu said he felt it was the best time to make the video, which was recorded in June of 2017.

However, few hours after the video went viral on social media, Ms. Otobo released a disclaimer saying she was not forced to make confession contrary to what she said in the pre-recorded video, and also claimed Nwanyanwu as one of those manipulating her. See Also Breaking News Apostle Suleman Told Me To Make False Confession Against The Nigerian Gov't, Says Stephanie Otobo In A New Video

She also promised to mention more names of the “powerful politicians and pastors” who manipulated her in court.

In 2017, Ms. Otobo accused the Apostle Suleman of having an affair with her, impregnating her and reneging on a promise of marriage.

She released Facetime snapshots of phone sex between her and the apostle, where she was half-naked in a conversation and made claims of several travels and hotel rendezvous with the Apostle.

Ms. Otobo was later arrested and detained in Kirikiri prison for blackmailing and an attempt to extort the "man of God." However, on January 23 a court case against her before a Lagos Magistrate was suddenly stalled with the Magistrate handling the case claiming that she was told to hands off the case by her superiors. A few days later and after Ms. Otobo filed affidavits in court asking the court to examine his genitalia in comparison with the one she captured on snapchat, she appeared before q congregation of the church kneeling before Suleman's wife to confess and apologize for to the Apostle. She claimed she was being used by politicians and pastors to blackmail the Apostle. Yesterday, soon as SaharaReporters released a videotaped in June 2017 and released by Mr. Nwanyanwu where Ms. Otobo revealed that she'd been under pressure to lie against politicians by the Apostle, his handlers went to town to syndicate a report written by Vanguard newspaper after they purportedly met her and interview her in hiding. The same story appeared in several newspaper and blogs unedited.

However, Mr. Nwanyanwu who claimed to be the President of the Nigerian community in Canada released another video explaining the role he and his wife played in helping Ms. Otobo at the earlier stages of the scandal.

He said he only helped Ms. Otobo giving who she was up against and how frightened and devastated she was at the time.

In the 46 minutes 38 seconds video, Mr. Nwanyanwu recalled how devastated the singer was when he met her, adding how he and his family took her in.

He also mentioned that he has since been receiving phone calls from people who threatened to blackmail him. In the middle, Apostle Suleman's enforcer, Victor Nwala

In particular, he named one Victor Nwala who sources said was instrumental to using his connection with the higher hierarchy of the Nigerian police. Mr. Nwala is said to be known as one of Apostle Suleman enforcers who help harass and threaten people opposed to the Apostle.