National Judicial Council Suspends Acting Chief Judge of Abia State

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended the newly sworn in acting Chief Judge of Abia State, Obisike Orji, and declared the suspension of Hon. Justice T. U. Uzokwe, Chief Judge, Abia State unconstitutional.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Jan 31, 2018

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended the newly sworn in acting Chief Judge of Abia State, Obisike Orji, and declared the suspension of Hon. Justice T. U. Uzokwe, Chief Judge, Abia State unconstitutional.

The council of legal practitioner said it arrived at the decision today on January 31, 2018, during its emergency meeting.

It agreed that the decision to suspend the Chief Judge and the swearing-in of an acting Chief Judge without the input of the National Judicial Council is unconstitutional, null and void.

In a statement released by the council, the body “noted that its attention had been drawn to the crisis in Abia State Judiciary by petitions written against Hon. Mr. Justice T.U. Uzokwe and the one written by the Chief Judge against Hon. Mr. Justice C. U. Okoroafor, but in the course of the investigation by the committee's set up by Council, some elderly Judicial Officers of Abia State Judiciary waded in and pleaded with the committees to allow the matter to be resolved amicably by them, which was granted by Council at its plenary”.

NJC at its meeting resolved that:

“The suspension of the Chief Judge of Abia State by the State House of Assembly without a prior recommendation by the National Judicial Council violates the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

“Consequently, the subsequent act of appointing and swearing-in of Hon. Mr. Justice Obisike Orji as the Acting Chief Judge is invalid for being unconstitutional."

“Furthermore, the conduct of Hon. Mr. Justice Obisike Orji in presenting himself to be sworn-in raises potential questions of misconduct that Council is now looking into."

“Council therefore resolved to query and suspend the Hon. Mr. Justice Obisike Orji pending the outcome of its investigation."

“In view of the recent escalation, Council, in the interest of the smooth administration of justice in Abia State, resolved to direct the Chief Judge, Hon. Mr. Justice T. U. Uzokwe, to stay away from duties pending Council’s final decision after consideration of the report of its panels."

“In the prevailing circumstance, whereby the National Judicial Council has directed the Chief Judge not to perform his duties, and the next most senior Judge is suspended, the governor of Abia State shall appoint Hon. Mr. Justice Onuoha Arisa Kalu Ogwe, the next most senior Judge to act as the Chief Judge of Abia State, pending Council’s final resolution of the matter.”

Justice Obisike Orji

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, NY

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of N28.5m, Properties Of Lagos State Ex-Director To Federal Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Bill To Allow Married Women To Choose Origin Passes Second Reading
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Buhari Dragged To Court Over Controversial Appointment Of Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar As NIA Boss
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Legal SERAP to Gov Ikpeazu: Restore Uzokwe As Abia State CJ Or Face Legal Action
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Legal EFCC Hasn't Violated Patience Jonathan's Rights -Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Fixes January 31 To Rule On Final Forfeiture Of N29 Million Seized From Lagos State Director of Account
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal NIA Directors Demand Removal Of New Director General Ahmed Rufai Abubakar
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
'Apostle Suleman Told Me To Make False Confession Against The Nigerian Gov't' - Stephanie Otobo
Breaking News Apostle Suleman Told Me To Make False Confession Against The Nigerian Gov't, Says Stephanie Otobo In A New Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Former Osun Governor Oyinlola Launches Obasanjo's Coalition for Nigeria Movement In Abuja, Says He Is Not Tied To A Political Party
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Cameroon Again, Cameroonian Gendarmes Invade Cross River community
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News Jubilation As Nigerian Troops Recovers Battle Tank Captured Last Year By Boko Haram
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Emirates Justifies Tying Nigerian Septuagenarian Onboard Flight To Chicago
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Letter Benue Killings: Buhari Writes Senate, Lists Steps Taken
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Obasanjo Is An Ogbanje That Should Be Crippled By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
WE HELPED STEPHANIE OTOBO AND THIS HAPPENED!
Breaking News How Apostle Suleman Turned His Blackmail War Machine On Me For Helping Stephanie Otobo-Chidi Nwanyanwu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Kenya Kenya's Raila Odinga 'Inaugurates' Himself As President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Actress, Taxify Driver Go Head To Head In Kidnap And Rape Allegations
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Vanguard Newspaper You Remain Suspended, Adeosun Tells Gwarzo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad