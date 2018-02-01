Kaduna Govt. Condoles Kaguru Community Over Gunmen Attack, Mobilizes Emergency Agencies

The government of Kaduna State has condoled Kaguru community in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the State over the killing of some residents by unidentified gunmen.

The condolence was expressed in a statement signed by Mr. Samuel Aruwan, spokesperson to Mr. Nasir El-Rufai, governor of the state.

The statement disclosed that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been mobilized to provide relief materials to distressed persons and take inventory.



It equally stated that heads of security agencies operating in the state have held an emergency review meeting on the incident and their operatives are currently carrying out operations in the general area.



"The Kaduna State government wishes to extend its condolences to the entire Kaguru community. It urges vigilance and prompt reporting to appropriate authorities of suspicious movements and actions," said the statement.

Nasir El-Rufai

ᐧ