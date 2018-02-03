National Intelligence Agency Director-General Orders Investigation Into Leaked Information, Bars Directors From Traveling

The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Mr. Rufai Abubakar, has barred all directors of the agency from travelling out of Abuja and ordered an investigation into the leakage of sensitive information to the social media.

The directive barring directors' movement was issued in a memo dated 19 January. Signed by Mr. J. Abba on behalf of the D-G, the memo said the leakage of information is "clearly aimed at damaging the agency, misleading the public and ridiculing the government as a whole". The memo stated the objective of the investigation is to unearth the perpetrators and ensure they are punished.

"In the light of the foregoing, I am to convey further directive that you should remain in Abuja and not travel without written approval from the DG, NIA, as you may be required to appear before the investigative committee set up for the purpose," the memo stated.

Earlier this week, SaharaReporters published a report containing the rejection of Mr. Abubakar's appointment as head of the agency by some directors. The directors, who complained under the aegis of Concerned Directors of NIA, stated that Mr. Abubakar is unqualified for the position, as he had failed promotion examination twice. They also disclosed that he was not a director, the cadre from which previous heads of the agency had been picked. In addition, the directors stated that Mr. Abubakar will sack many of those senior to him in the agency.

Ahmed Rufa'i