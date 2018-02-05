Ade Basket's Thugs Beat Up 72 Year Old Retired Soldier Into A Coma In Ondo

Adebayo Ilesanmi, a retired old soldier has been beaten to coma by suspected thugs in Akure, the Ondo state capital. Pa Ilesanmi was attacked last weekend by the thugs believed to be sponsored, at one of his properties located at Oshinle Quarters in Akure. SaharaReporters learned that the hoodlums are errand boys to Ade Fayehun, a popular notorious thug in Akure popularly known as "Ade Basket". A source who narrated the attack noted that the retired soldier had been having a feud with family members over the sales of landed properties.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2018

Adebayo Ilesanmi, a retired old soldier has been beaten to coma by suspected thugs in Akure, the Ondo state capital. Pa Ilesanmi was attacked last weekend by the thugs believed to be sponsored, at one of his properties located at Oshinle Quarters in Akure.

SaharaReporters learned that the hoodlums are errand boys to Ade Fayehun, a popular notorious thug in Akure popularly known as "Ade Basket". A source who narrated the attack noted that the retired soldier had been having a feud with family members over the sales of landed properties.

The source further explained that one of the families simply identified as Akin led the thugs who attacked the old soldier. "The old man ordered to demolish of a building on the landed property that the thugs felt was obstructing a virgin land.

"I think his aim was to sell the land but in the process, the thugs stormed the area and started demanding for an illegal fund in an attempt to extort money from the retired soldier.

"The thugs were led by one Akin who is a family member of "Ade Basket" but claimed he had earlier warned that nobody should temper with the land.

Kayode Ilesanmi, the last son of the old soldier also confirmed the attack on his father to SaharaReporters in Akure. He described the attack on his father as very inhuman and callous stressing that the incident was immediately reported at the A Division Police Station.

Retired soldier, Adebayo Ilesanmi

"The thugs stormed our landed property which is located at Oshinle quarters here in Akure and began demanding for some settlement (illegal money) from my dad. "They said until we give them the money before we can start any renovation work on the land and this led to a hot argument.

"My dad being a retired old soldier did not take it easy with them mostly for having such gut to storm his landed property and be demanding for an illegal fund.

"So, before we knew what happened the hoodlums (Ade Basket boys) had run out and brought back woods to attack our father.

"They hit him repeatedly on the head in an attempt to kill the 72-year-old man, he fell into a coma afterwards and is now the hospital. We've reported them to the police," the son said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Mike Ozekhome Fights To Keep His Brief As Lawyer of Fictitious Companies
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME Robber Shoots Colleague Dead During Operation In Yenagoa
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME Woman Arraigned For Impersonating Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
CRIME "Police" Hoodlums Attack Local Government Secretariat In Lagos, Injure Officials
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME EFCC Press Release: Fraudsters Bag 21 Years Jail Terms For N30m Scam
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Exclusive Nigeria Police Force Trained For Elections, Police Spokesman Abayomi Shogunle Claims
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News PDP Governors, National Working Committee Dump Atiku, Throw Weight Behind Lamido's Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News Babangida Asks Nigerians To Vote Out Buhari In 2019 (READ FULL TEXT)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News ‘My Original Statement Stands’ — Babangida Finally Speaks
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News Nigeria Intelligence Agency Director-General Was Indicted For Sexually Exploiting Sierra Leonean Woman
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News National Intelligence Agency Director-General Orders Investigation Into Leaked Information, Bars Directors From Traveling
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Why New Court Ruling Backing Senate Can't Sack Magu- Lawyers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Religious Crisis Rocks Federal University Of Technology In Yola
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged N9.4b Contract: EFCC May Declare Oduah Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption London Houses Worth £15 million Linked With Saraki Listed For Probe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Is A Dictator And Must Be Kicked Out Says University Lecturer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES Former PDP Spokesperson Olisa Metuh Arrives Court In An Ambulance
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Group Accuses Boss Of Presidential Amnesty Program Education Desk Of Massive Corruption
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad