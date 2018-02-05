Boko Haram Militant Razed Down Community Near Maiduguri, Killing 3 And wounding 7 Others

At least three persons were killed and seven other injured when Boko haram terrorists burnt down a community on the outskirts of Maiduguri Borno state last night, local vigilantes said. A dozen of terrorists stormed Koffa, some of 5 kilometers from Maiduguri at about 2000hrs started shooting and later razing down 57 homes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2018

According to vigilante source, the operations lasted for an hour before Nigerian troops started arriving the village. "They came around 8 pm last night, on their arrival they opened fire on us, we ran into the bushes, unfortunately, three elderly persons were burnt to death and seven persons sustained gunshots wounds." 
Another survivor Saminu Abba said they went away with foodstuffs and livestock before they set their homes ablaze.

"Just yesterday, we heard on the radio that Boko Haram has been defeated, just less than  2 hours later they killed our people, burnt down 57 homes and many were injured. It is saddening." Abba said.

It would be recalled that 3 days ago Theater Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicolas announced that Boko Haram terrorists have been completely defeated in the northeast. Burned Out Village After Boko Haram Attack SaharaReporters Media

 

SaharaReporters, New York

