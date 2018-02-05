PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus Discredits Obasanjo's Coalition Movement Says It Is Dead On Arrival

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has discredited former President Olusegun Obasanjo's newly formed Coalition for Nigerian Movement (CNM), saying it is dead on arrival, adding that the All Progressive Congress (APC) failure to provide good governance will be a yardstick for Nigerians to vote for candidates of the People's Democratic Party during the 2019 general elections.



Mr. Secondus who was addressing leaders, elders and members of PDP at Delta state government's Unity Hall in Asaba on Sunday shortly before the commencement of a meeting between the national working committee of the party and PDP Governors, noted that the coalition cannot be the solution to the current problems facing Nigeria, expressing confidence that Nigerians will speak with one voice through their voters' cards by voting for the PDP in the 2019 general elections.



"As we speak, the coalition leaders are already talking with us and we know they will come to join us. The weakest point in the history of the PDP is that we lost in the 2015 elections but, we should take advantage of the monumental failure of the APC, they came with a government of vengeance, we must emphasise to our people to get their voters’ cards because Nigerians want us to come together and rescue the country in 2019. The NWC is in Delta state Asaba to consult with our Governors and we are presenting our roadmap to victory to them."



Mr. Secondus who was at the event with the entire members of the NWC of the PDP disclosed that the PDP will wrestle power from the APC through aggressive awareness campaign for members of the party at the local government and ward levels to obtain their voters’ cards, assuring that the PDP has been repositioned with strong emphasis on the power of the people as the electorates will always be given the chance to make their choice in a free and fair manner without fear.



Uche Secondus in Delat Speaking at the event, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, enumerated his administration achievements in the last three years and commended the NWC for choosing Delta State for its meeting even as he scored his administration high in peacebuilding, job and wealth creation among others.



In his speech, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike who carpeted President Muhammadu Buhari led administration boasted that come 2019, PDP shall not fold its hands and watch the APC rig itself into power, adding that whatever strategies the APC will apply to cheat the opposition would be vehemently resisted by any means.



"We are ready for them if they fail to do the right thing we shall do it for them. The fight against corruption must begin with electoral fraud. The desire of Nigerians is for the PDP to take over power at the center in 2019 and based on performance, there is no fear about our party losing any of the states where they won the governorship position."



As at the time of filing this report, the eleven PDP governors and the PDP national working committee were still in a meeting at the Delta state government house and a communique is expected at the end of the meeting.