Religious Crisis Rocks Federal University Of Technology In Yola

The Modibbo Adama University of Technology in Yola, Adamawa State, has been shut down over a religious flash between some Christian and Muslim Students of the school.

According to the general circular signed by the varsity registrar, Alhaji Ibrahim Ribadu, students were advised to vacate the campus by 2 pm today.

“This is to inform all students that the University Senate at its emergency meeting held on February 5th , 2018 , directed the closure of the University with immediate effect. This is as a result of unrest that occurred last night. Students are advised to vacate the University Campus latest by 2:00 pm” the notice read.

Lecture hall burnt

The clash was reportedly triggered by the result of the Students’ Union election that happened in the school on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Christian Students won majority of the elective offices, including the position of the president. This angered some sections of the student population.

It was alleged that a number of students were injured during the clash by weapon-wielding fighters.

Pictures of burnt lecture halls and other university facilities have littered the social media.