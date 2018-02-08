How Arrested 6-Man Kidnap Gang Shared N9m Ransom

According to the Police, the kidnappers were arrested between 15 January and 2 February from locations in Rivers and Bayelsa states

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 08, 2018

Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT) have arrested six kidnappers responsible for the abduction of Mr. Nemi Adoki, a businessman and CEO of Menakeb Limited, last December, and the killing of one Mr. Maikano Abdullahi.

Recovered from the suspects were two pump action rifles.                              

Adoki was released after 21 days, following a payment of N9million ransom. He was kept in captivity in the Creeks of Akuku-Toru LGA of Rivers State.          

According to the Police, the kidnappers were arrested between 15 January and 2 February from locations in Rivers and Bayelsa states. Nigerian mobile police unit                        

The arrested suspects are Justice Timothy 22; Akpos Livinus, 33; Daniel Allen, 27; Kelvin Alpheus, 30; David Abak, 29; and Tekena Silva, 26.                    

According to the Police, Timothy, the gang leader, is proficient in the use of AK 47. He is alleged to have killed Maikano Abudullahi and was in charge of negotiations for the release of Mr.Adoki. He got N1.8million out the ransom.  

Livinus, revealed the Police, was the coordinator of the gang's operations. He made arrangements for weapons used in the operation and found where their victim was held in the creeks. He got N1.2milion. Allen, said the Police, featured in kidnap and negotiations, efforts that got him N1 million. 

For Alpheus, his job was cooking and running errands for the gang and hostages. He was rewarded with N400,000, half of what was paid to Abak, driver of the operational vehicle used for the kidnap. 
Silva, who Mr. Adoki sacked as his driver, was paid N1 million for identifying his former boss as having high ransom value.                    

The Police disclosed that a member of the gang is still at large and efforts are being made to arrest him.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Tragedy! Fulani Herdsmen Kill SARS Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police 80 percent Of Our Policemen Are Deployed To Protect Politicians And VIPS, Says Nigeria Police Chief
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Nabs Seven Gang Of Armed Local Hunters Suspected To Be Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Arrest Biafra Agitators In Jewish Synagogue
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech Kassim Afegbua’s Lawyers Query DSS Invitation Of Client
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Babangida Letter Saga: Police Detain PREMIUM TIMES Reporter, Confiscate Phone
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Press Release The Big Cover Up In The NIA Investigation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News How I Stopped Kingibe, Abba Kyari, Rufai Abubakar From Stealing $44m-Former Acting D-G, NIA
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Your Goodwill Is Fast Depleted, Catholic Bishops Tell Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Tragedy! Fulani Herdsmen Kill SARS Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Press Release President Buhari Explains Proposed Policy On Grazing Areas, Says No Plan To Colonize Any Part Of Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Scandal Billionaire Debtor, Oba Otudeko Appears Ib Court Shielded By Personal Guards
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen Killings: State Police Is The Way To Go- Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Of Drowning Men And National Security By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Why President Buhari's Case Is Different By Joe Igbokwe
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Tiv Residents Flee Nasarawa State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Finance Director Reveals How Ex-Air Force Chief Dikko, Collected N558.2m Monthly For 2 Years
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release EFCC Arrests Fake American Colonel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad