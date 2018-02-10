President Buhari Welcomes Release of University Lecturers, 10 Police Officers' Wives

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the news of the release, through negotiations, of three University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) lecturers abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State, as well as10 women kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa Road, near Maiduguri. 

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 10, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the news of the release, through negotiations, of three University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) lecturers abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State, as well as10 women kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa Road, near Maiduguri. 

According to a State House release signed by Mr. Garba Shehu, Presidential spokesperson, their release was a sequel to a series of negotiations as directed by President Buhari and was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). 
The statement disclosed that the Directorate of State Security (DSS) briefed the President that all 13 rescued persons are in the custody of the service and were on their way to Abuja with the assistance of the Nigerian Army and the Air Force.

"In expectation of their being brought to the DSS headquarters, a team of doctors and psychologists has been placed on standby. The rescued persons may be presented to the President and thereafter released to their families if there are no issues of security or medical concerns," said the statement.

It further disclosed that President, who was given step-by-step progress reports on the negotiations, received the good news with a lot of happiness and commended all those who assisted in making the release possible.

The President urged the DSS and the Nigerian Army to intensify efforts to bring home the remaining Chibok Girls still in the custody of the terrorists.  Mr. Lawal Daura, DSS Director-General,  assured the President that they were working hard to bring home the remaining girls. President Muhammadu BuhariPresident Muhammadu Buhari

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Resilience And Restoring Hope In Boko Haram’s Theatre Of War By Mercy Abang
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Leader Shekau Releases Another video
Breaking News Boko Haram Leader Shekau Releases Another Video To Dispute Claims By Nigeria That Sect Has Been Defeated
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Boko Haram Multiple Blasts Rock Maiduguri, Residents Claim Military Attempting To Cover Up
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Releases Videos Showing Some Of The Remaining Chibok Girls Who Vowed Not To Go Back Home
Breaking News Boko Haram Leader Abubakar Shekau Releases New Videos Showing Scenes Of Attacks On Nigerian Troops, Parades Chibok Girls And Policewomen Kidnapped By His Sect, Vows To Wreak More Havoc
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Accuses Borno Leaders Of Plotting To Prolong Boko Haram Insurgency
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Kills At Least 30 Market Traders
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Boko Haram "Frees" 10 Abducted Police Women And UNIMAID Lecturers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PM News, LAGOS Stop Disgracing Me, Obasanjo's Son Blasts Mother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper Nigeria Feds Charges Senator Melaye For False Information Over Claim There Was An Attempt On His Life
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Inside Lamidi Adedibu’s Deserted Ibadan ‘Palace’, Crumbling Political Dynasty
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment 20 Yr Old Ghanaian Singer Dies In Horrific Car Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Four Officers Missing As ‘Herdsmen’ Ambush Police Team In Benue
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News Russian Jet With 62 Passengers Vanishes After Take-Off From Moscow
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights My Life Is In Danger-Kassim Afegbua
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Father Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff Buratai Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Press Release International Committee of the Red Cross Explains Role In Boko Haram Handover of Police Wives
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News NCAA’s Report Is A Lazy And Shoddy Attempt At Covering Up Robbery Attack On Our Jet – Air Peace
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad