A former senator, John Shagaya, has died in a ghastly motor accident in Plateau State, on Sunday. The report has it that he was on his way to his way to Jos, Capital city of Plateau when the accident occurred.

His death was confirmed by Dan Dandur, a former chairman, Langtang North Local Government in Plateau.

General Shagaya was recently appointed the Chairman National Institute for Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Accident scene where Shagaya died