Group Launches Move To Recall Senator Shehu Sani From The Senate Over His Criticism Of Buhari And El-Rufai

A group, Concerned Indigenes of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has launched a move to recall Mr. Shehu Sani, the senator representing the district at the Senate. The plan to recall the senator was announced in a statement signed on behalf of the group by Mr. Aliyu Saidu Rigachikun, who claimed to have been the Deputy Director-General of Mr. Sani’s senatorial campaign in 2015.

According to the group, Mr. Sani was previously a politician with no significance and had failed twice to become a senator until he rode on the popularity of President Muhammadu Buhari, then a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to get to the Senate. Concerned Indigenes of Kaduna Central Senatorial District stated that since he won the election, Mr. Sani has continuously bitten the fingers that fed him.

Shehu Sani

“His first assignment as a senator was to ridicule the President's wife during the inauguration and he would later conspire against the President and the party during the National Assembly leadership elections. In doing so, he became a prominent figure in a Senate that is committed to undermining every honest effort of the Buhari administration, against the will of his constituents,” the group said.

It explained that those familiar with Mr. Sani were not surprised by his conduct, as he has built a reputation of using deceit and subterfuge cloaked in human rights activism.

The group claimed that instead of investing his legislative resources and privileges to deepen the legislative process and uplifting the conditions of his constituents, he has become the leader of President Buhari's enemies. He is accused of always amplifying the challenges being faced by the Buhari administration while ignoring the progress it has recorded so as to portray the government as incompetent and clueless.

Aliyu Saidu Rigachikun and Gov. Nasir El-Rufai

“We in Kaduna Central would understand if Senator Shehu Sani restricts his diatribe to Governor El-Rufai, considering the senator's blind antagonism towards his state governor. The governor has so far responded to Senator Shehu Sani's insults with stoic silence. He has never allowed himself to be distracted, as he has put Kaduna State firmly on the path to sustainable progress and long-term prosperity. By working against the President and identifying with the enemies of the Buhari administration, Senator Shehu Sani has not only betrayed his constituents, he has declared war on them. We the people of Kaduna Central unanimously support President Buhari. We sent Senator Shehu Sani to the Senate to work towards the success of the Buhari government, not work in direct opposition to it,” stated the Concerned Indigenes of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

It argued that Mr. Sani's conduct and performance so far are at variance with the yearnings and aspirations of constituents, who have nothing to show for his representation other than social media posts insulting the President and cheering his enemies.

“By his actions, the rogue senator has caused more damage to the President and our great party and his actions have harmed our collective interest as a senatorial district. It is regrettable that the party has failed to call Senator Shehu Sani to order for his open belligerence against the government and our great party. No individual no matter how highly positioned is above the party. We, therefore, call on the party to initiate disciplinary action against the rogue senator because allowing this madness to go unpunished will only embolden other rebels We, the people of Kaduna Central, cannot afford to wait till 2019. We are ready to correct this anomaly through recall. We hereby inform the world that we shall be exercising our available constitutional options by initiating a recall process against Senator Shehu Sani,” said the group.

It expressed the view that the move will send a strong message that the people of Kaduna Central will never again entrust their destiny in the hands of any representative, who will ignore their needs in order to appease to a political godfather elsewhere. It branded Mr. Sani as a supporter of the corrupt cabal holding the country to ransom.