Shekau On The Run Dressed As A Woman In Hijab, Nigerian Army Claims

The Nigerian Army has claimed that factional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, is on the run and dressed as a hijab-wearing woman. The claim was made in a statement signed by Brigadier-General SK Usman, Army Director of Public Relations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2018

According to the Army, credible information from arrested and surrendered insurgents indicated that Shekau could no longer bear the heat and has abandoned his followers.  

"He is desperately trying to escape the theatre disguised as a woman dressed in hijab. We reliably gathered that to avoid detection Abubakar Shekau alternates between blue and black colored hijabs. He was last seen in a black hijab," the Army said.                              

The statement added that the development is a result of the efforts of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, who are involved in the ongoing clearance of the Boko Haram terrorists through Operation Deep Punch II.                            

"Troops have successfully been clearing Boko Haram camps in Sambisa Forest, including Camp Zairo. They have also rescued civilians being held hostages by the terrorists, recovered arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) factories and making materials as well as other equipment. Consequently, the terrorists are in disarray and scampering for safety while others were surrendering," explained the Army.

It advised remaining Boko Haram terrorists to come out from hiding and lay down their arms and be treated humanely. The Army also disclosed it is making efforts to arrest Shekau.

It called on members of the general public, especially in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states to be vigilant and be on the lookout for Shekau and other terrorists, who might disguise as women to escape arrest.

Abubakar Shekau leader of Boko Haram BBC

