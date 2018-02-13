Train Crushes UNILAG Ph.D Student In Lagos

A postdoctoral student at the University of Lagos identified as Fatai Mutiu Abolade was crushed by a train along Ikeja railway line on Monday morning. The incident happened at about 7:30 am while workers and traders alike were going about their day’s businesses. The identity card found on the man showed that he was studying Economics in UNILAG and had the matriculation number 119081228. According to eyewitnesses, Mr. Abolade was on his phone, oblivious of his surrounding while he tried to cross the rail line.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2018

A postdoctoral student at the University of Lagos identified as Fatai Mutiu Abolade was crushed by a train along Ikeja railway line on Monday morning. The incident happened at about 7:30 am while workers and traders alike were going about their day’s businesses.

The identity card found on the man showed that he was studying Economics in UNILAG and had the matriculation number 119081228.

According to eyewitnesses, Mr. Abolade was on his phone, oblivious of his surrounding while he tried to cross the rail line.

It was gathered that the train was on full speed but on seeing the now dead Abolade, the driver kept honking and people around the railway were shouting to get Abolade’s attention but he was too distracted by his phone.

“He was looking into his phone and pressing it. The train was honking but he did not hear. People were also shouting, he just checking his phone. By the time he raised his head up, he was already hit by the railway. There was no how he could have survived it” one of the eyewitnesses said.

Fatai Mutiu Abolade

While some said he had earphones on, others said he was checking his phone but had no earphone plugged into his ears.

Strangely, his phone was stolen immediately the accident happened. Sympathizers who wanted to check his phone contact so they can notify his relatives could not find his phone.

A Lagos State Ambulance came around but did not carry the corpse, insisting that the police had to issue a report before the remains can be removed.

Other Lagos state security officials were at the scene.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Multi-million Naira Research Farms
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Delta Students Boo Okowa's Aide, Information Commissioner, Officials At Voters Sensitization Program
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education Mubi Student Massacre: Killers Called Out Students’ Names Before Shooting Them, Say Police
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Time For President Buhari To Rusticate UNIBEN VC Is Now, Coordinator Insists
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Education University of Lagos Alumni Association North American Chapter To Hold Convention In Houston, Texas
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Education Federal Government To Meet With ASUU,NANS Factions Exchange Blows In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics “You Don’t Allow Members Of The National Assembly Discuss Anything,” Senator Tackles Saraki
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption How Former First Lady Patience Jonathan Blew $41, 438 Shopping In One Day After Receiving $11.4m In One Bank Account From 31 Suspects
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER JAMB Suspends Worker Who Claimed N36m Was Swallowed By A Snake
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Do They Know PMB Is Working For Them? By Joe Igbokwe
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Shekau On The Run Dressed As A Woman In Hijab, Nigerian Army Claims
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Malabu Oil: Court Strikes Out EFCC From Suit
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion The Unique Nigerian Legend of A Money-Eating Snake By Emmanuel Ugwu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Former Senator John Shagaya Dies In Auto crash
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
South Africa South African President, Zuma Agrees To Resign In 3-6 Months
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters Justice Ibrahim Buba Recommends Lawyer For Sanction On Misconduct
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Court Jails Chibok Girls’ Abductor 15 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Tension As Pro/Anti Yusuf Protests Rock NHIS Office In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad