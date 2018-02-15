Nigerian Army Offers N3m For Information That Could Lead To Shekau's Arrest

The Nigerian Army announced on Thursday that it will give N3 million to anyone who provides credible information that could lead to the arrest of Boko Haram factional leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The army announced the offer in a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani K Usman.

"Anybody with such credible information can either contact the Military Command and Control Centre, Operation Lafiya Dole, any military location, security agencies, or call the Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre 193," the statement said.

Earlier in the week, the army claimed that Shekau has fled his hideout in Sambisa Forest and is moving around dressed like a woman in hijab. He was said to have fled following a military offensive, which cleared the Sambisa Forest of many Boko Haram fighters.

