Abubakar Shekau Fled To Cameroun, Says Arrested Boko Haram Commander Arrested On Valentines Day In Bauchi

A Boko Haram commander, Abdullahi Bello (alias Abu Zainab), has told the Nigerian Army that wanted factional leader of the sect, Abubakar Shekau, has escaped to Kolofata in neighbouring Cameroun.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 16, 2018

Bello, Army sources told SaharaReporters, was arrested on February 14in Bauchi, while fleeing to Kano. He was one of the sect’s commanders forced out of Sambisa Forest by the clear out offensive of military troops involved in Operation Deep Punch 11. Bello was also said to have disclosed to the Army that the intensity of the offensive has forced numerous Boko Haram commanders to flee their hideouts.

The Nigerian Army, on Thursday, announced that it will give N3million to anyone with credible information that could lead to Shekau’s arrest. The factional leader, the Army said during the week, fled Sambisa Forest and has been going around disguised like a woman. He is said to wear hijab, which he changes from black to blue.

Boko Haram commander, Abdullahi Bello

0 Comments
