BankyW, Tuface Idibia, Efe Omorogbe Hit The Streets To Mobilize For Voters Registration

The march, which took place under the auspices of One Voice Nigeria, simultaneously took place in 18 states and the federal capital territory

by Sahara Reporters, New York Feb 16, 2018

Different Civic Society Organizations and celebrities took to the streets in a nationwide sensitization to educate and encourage the masses on registering to vote.

The march, which took place under the auspices of One Voice Nigeria, simultaneously took place in 18 states and the federal capital territory. BankyW At One Voice March

Hip-hop star, TuFace Idibia, who was part of the sensitization process urged Nigerians to massively register to vote stating that voter’s card is the most powerful tools in a democratic government.

“From the last election, the people should know that their vote would count but this time around, let’s do it on a double level. Everybody that is eligible should register to vote. The voter's card is a powerful tool because if you don’t vote, you don’t have right to complain. The first step for the citizen to change Nigeria is to register to vote.”

He further urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recruit staffs that would be willing to do their jobs and register more people to vote.”

Popular musician, Banky W, who was also part of the march called on Nigerians to come out in mass to register for their voter's cards which would enable them to decide who represents them.

He stated, “We have to get enough people to vote. It is when we vote, we can hold politicians accountable for what they promised during the campaign. This can also make us hold INEC on what happened to our votes after voting.”

“The power lies with the people so we need to register and vote. Your voter’s card is worth more than money and it will make us benefit from a better Nigeria.” He added.

Efe Omorogbe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Now Muzik Limited charged the youths to get their voters card and not make the same mistake the older ones made during transition to democracy. He also encouraged youths to be actively involved in Nigeria politics.

He expressed, “If you make the kind of mistake the elderly ones made, Nigeria will continue to suffer and become worse. Political issues determine educational policies, how the police function and state of employment in the country.”

He continued, “The youths should not just stay on social media; they should be politically inclined and involved.  Move beyond complaining, get active. The most ignorant person is he who decides not to get involved in politics and not vote. The right to complain begins with registering to vote and vote.” 

Mrs Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director of Enough Is Enough Nigeria demanded that the electoral commission work more on disseminating information to the masses and ensure voters are not systematically disenfranchised by activities of the commission. She also said INEC should deploy more staffs to enable the continuous voters' registration process be as fast as it could.

CSOs Sensitize Nigerians On Voters Registration

