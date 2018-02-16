Nigerian Army Consolidates Success In Sambisa Forest, Builds Borehole For Troops

The Nigerian Army has consolidated its hold on the Boko Haram playground of Sambisa Forest by clearing the location of terrorists. The clear out offensive, led by troops attached to Operation Deep Punch 11, has turned the heat on the sect’s commanders, including its factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, who has been forced to flee. In a demonstration of its success, SaharaReporters gathered that the Army is building infrastructure in the location. Among these are roads and a borehole in Sabil Huda, which was cleared earlier in the week.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 16, 2018

The borehole will serve nearby communities and provide troops with easy access to water, something they had lacked. Borehole pipeline in Sambisa Sambisa borehole built by the Nigerian Army Army borehole in Sambisa forest

SaharaReporters, New York

