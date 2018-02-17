Boko Haram Terrorists Carry Out Fresh Abduction Of Dozens Of Travelers On Maiduguri-Damboa Road

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 17, 2018

Dozens of the travelers were abducted on Saturday by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Maiduguri-Damboa Road, security sources have told  SaharaReporters. 

The incident, said sources, occurred at about noon in Kuwa Kauwa, a village near Bulaburin in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.     The terrorists were also said to have made away with at least six trucks loaded with food items.

"It was horrible. Dozens of travelers were abducted today. Trucks usually leave Damboa town 45 minutes ahead of the military convoys that protect them.    But before the convoy got to the scene, Boko Haram terrorists had attacked," said a security source in Damboa.                                

The source also revealed that the Army is aware of the latest abductions but the army is yet to make a public statement about the incident. "The 115 Brigade of the Nigerian Army is fully aware of what happened on Damboa/ Maiduguri highway near Bulaburin and is currently working on it," he said.

The abduction was carried out less than 24 hours after three Boko Haram suicide bombers killed at least 22 people and left many others injured in a fish market in Konduga.

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau

