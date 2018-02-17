Reinstated NHIS Executive Secretary In Fresh Scandal Over Unauthorized Withdrawal Of N10 billion

Professor Yusuf Usman, recently reinstated as Executive Secretary (ES) of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), is suspected to have been involved in the unauthorized withdrawal of N10billion from the funds contributed by enrollees in the scheme. According to documents obtained by SaharaReporters, the funds, kept in the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA), were withdrawn in two installments. The funds are made up of the 10 percent medical allowance due to federal civil servants.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 17, 2018

Professor Yusuf Usman, recently reinstated as Executive Secretary (ES) of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), is suspected to have been involved in the unauthorized withdrawal of N10billion from the funds contributed by enrollees in the scheme. According to documents obtained by SaharaReporters, the funds, kept in the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA), were withdrawn in two installments. The funds are made up of the 10 percent medical allowance due to federal civil servants.

The deductions were stopped in 2006, with the funds handed over to the NHIS to use in providing health insurance coverage to federal civil servants.

Documents obtained by SaharaReporters showed that the first withdrawal of N5billion was made on December 28 2016, a few months after Professor Usman assumed office as Executive Secretary. Sources in the NHIS said he made out as though he was ready to get the withdrawal reversed, but ended up not doing so.

The second withdrawal, also of N5 billion, was made on January 28 2018. Sources alleged that the second withdrawal had the imprimatur of cabal around President Muhammadu Buhari, abetted by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Finance and Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Last December, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the reinstatement to office of Professor Usman despite his indictment by a ministerial investigative panel for a welter of corruption allegations and subsequent suspension from as approved by Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President, who was acting President when President Buhari was hospitalized in the UK.

 Sources reckoned that Professor Usman was reinstated purposely because he is needed to conceal the illegal withdrawals and shield members of the cabal around the President. According to the sources, Mr. Attahiru, who functioned as ES, NHIS, when Professor Usman was suspended, questioned the propriety of the withdrawals and requested to know who authorized them. This, they said, was the reason for which Professor Usman was brought back in controversial circumstances on February 7th 2017 to cover up the unprecedented withdrawal.

NHIS boss Usman Yusuf EVIDENCE OF THE SECOND UNAUTHORISE WITHDRAWAL FROM NHIS ACCOUN.pdf EVIDENCE OF THE SECOND UNAUTHORISE WITHDRAWAL FROM NHIS ACCOUN.pdf

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Nigerian Official Issued with Wrong Visa By Turkish Consulate In Abuja Demands N50 Million Compensation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption Will Return If Buhari Is Voted Out In 2019– Amaechi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal NIA Probe: Presidency Schemes To Shield Kingibe, Kyari And Rufai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
SHEPHERD BUSHIRI "WALKING ON AIR MIRACLE " INTERVIEW
Opinion Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet Or Charlatan? By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics 'Shut Up Or I Expose Your Wife,' Amaechi Threatens Wike
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Exclusive EFCC’s Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME I Killed Many People For Ex-NURTW Chairman, Olorunwa – Serial Killer, ‘Ade Lawyer’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Commercialization Of Public Office: How Ex-Pencom Boss Used Her Office To Support Family Business By Emeka Samuel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News President Buhari Could Not Read Two Pages Of A Book In A Year, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Jonathan Hosts Obasanjo In Bayelsa
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Delta Kingdom Confronts Army In Epic Land Battle
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News 21 Killed, 70 Wounded As Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Attack Fish Market In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Terrorists Carry Out Fresh Abduction Of Dozens Of Travelers On Maiduguri-Damboa Road
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Two Kids Are Found Dead After Being Trapped Inside An Abandoned Vehicle In Kano
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Northern Governors Visit Zamfara
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Official Issued with Wrong Visa By Turkish Consulate In Abuja Demands N50 Million Compensation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Abubakar Shekau Fled To Cameroun, Says Arrested Boko Haram Commander Arrested On Valentines Day In Bauchi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Cows Takeover Akure Airport, As Air Peace Flight Hover In Air
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad