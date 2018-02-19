1,306 Nigerians Die, 7,349 Injured In Road Accidents In Three Months

In a report published on its website seen by this publication on Monday, NBS said the major cause of the high number of road casualty was violation of speed limit, while loss of control while on the wheel and dangerous driving accounted for 10.8 and 8.4 per cents of the deaths respectively.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 19, 2018

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS says 1,306 persons died in road accidents across Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In a report published on its website seen by this publication on Monday, NBS said the major cause of the high number of road casualty was violation of speed limit, while loss of control while on the wheel and dangerous driving accounted for 10.8 and 8.4 per cents of the deaths respectively.

The Bureau also stated that no fewer than 7,349 Nigerians were injured in road crashes within the same period.

Accident scene SaharaReporters Media

A further dis-aggregation of the figures by NBS revealed that out of the 1,200 adults, 106 children died in road crashes during the period.

Also, 1,019 male Nigerians, representing 78 per cent and 287 female Nigerians representing 22 per cent lost their lives in road accidents in the fourth quarter of 2017.

NBS figures further indicated that of the 7,349 Nigerians injured in crashes during the period, 6,855 are adults while 494 are children. In terms of gender, 5,366 male Nigerians, representing 73%, and 1,983 female Nigerians, representing 27% got injured in road accidents during the period.

The report also indicated that that Abuja has the number of crashes during the period with 246 road accidents followed by Kaduna state with 190 crashes.

On the other hand, Borno recorded the lowest number of vehicular accidents with only five road crashes occurring in the state within the fourth quarter.

NBS also said 3,495 of vehicles were involved in road accident in Nigeria between October and December of 2017.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive Reinstated NHIS Executive Secretary In Fresh Scandal Over Unauthorized Withdrawal Of N10 billion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals How Aides, Unidentified Persons Lodged N15 Billion, $13 Million Into Personal Bank Account Of Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption $11.489M: EFCC Rejects Patience Jonathan’s Settlement Offer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME I Killed Many People For Ex-NURTW Chairman, Olorunwa – Serial Killer, ‘Ade Lawyer’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Fresh N10bn NHIS Scam: Buhari Presidency Stinks, Has No Honour Left- PDP
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party Elects National Working Committee Members, Vows To Rescue Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive Reinstated NHIS Executive Secretary In Fresh Scandal Over Unauthorized Withdrawal Of N10 billion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News President Buhari Could Not Read Two Pages Of A Book In A Year, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals How Aides, Unidentified Persons Lodged N15 Billion, $13 Million Into Personal Bank Account Of Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney General Malami Queries Magu, Keyamo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption $11.489M: EFCC Rejects Patience Jonathan’s Settlement Offer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME I Killed Many People For Ex-NURTW Chairman, Olorunwa – Serial Killer, ‘Ade Lawyer’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Fresh N10bn NHIS Scam: Buhari Presidency Stinks, Has No Honour Left- PDP
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party Elects National Working Committee Members, Vows To Rescue Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Pius Adesanmi PDP Governors: A Strategy of Invisibility? By Pius Adesanmi.
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News Nigeria Police Claims Arrest Of Three Suspects Over Zamfara Killings
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Characterized By Cruelty and Complete Bad Governance - Gen. Akinrinade
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Nigerian Official Issued with Wrong Visa By Turkish Consulate In Abuja Demands N50 Million Compensation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad