1,306 Nigerians Die, 7,349 Injured In Road Accidents In Three Months

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS says 1,306 persons died in road accidents across Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In a report published on its website seen by this publication on Monday, NBS said the major cause of the high number of road casualty was violation of speed limit, while loss of control while on the wheel and dangerous driving accounted for 10.8 and 8.4 per cents of the deaths respectively.

The Bureau also stated that no fewer than 7,349 Nigerians were injured in road crashes within the same period.

Accident scene

A further dis-aggregation of the figures by NBS revealed that out of the 1,200 adults, 106 children died in road crashes during the period.

Also, 1,019 male Nigerians, representing 78 per cent and 287 female Nigerians representing 22 per cent lost their lives in road accidents in the fourth quarter of 2017.

NBS figures further indicated that of the 7,349 Nigerians injured in crashes during the period, 6,855 are adults while 494 are children. In terms of gender, 5,366 male Nigerians, representing 73%, and 1,983 female Nigerians, representing 27% got injured in road accidents during the period.

The report also indicated that that Abuja has the number of crashes during the period with 246 road accidents followed by Kaduna state with 190 crashes.

On the other hand, Borno recorded the lowest number of vehicular accidents with only five road crashes occurring in the state within the fourth quarter.

NBS also said 3,495 of vehicles were involved in road accident in Nigeria between October and December of 2017.