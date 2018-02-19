Buhari: FG Will Sell Off Assets Linked To Corruption

President Buhari has revealed that many suspected looters of government's funds have been denying ownership of properties and assets located in various parts of the country traced to them.

But the President vowed that government will sell of the assets and put funds generated from the sale into the national treasury regardless of the denials.

Buhari who spoke when he received some elders from Daura on a condolence visit to him said he was not surprised by the increasing number of those denying ownership or disclaiming the properties traced to them by the various anti-corruption agencies.

“So as a civil servant, you have 10 houses in Abuja and even in Kaduna and abroad, the more you show them the properties the more they will swear that it does not belong to them.

Muhammadu Buhari

“And we are still following the process, you know democracy you have to follow due process and respect the rule of law.

“If you are following you will hear that some of these looters were arrested, and for those who deny their loots, then instead of what happened before, this time around we will sell those stolen properties and the proceeds will be deposited in government treasury,’’

“If the money is in the government treasury I will see who will come back after we left and reclaim them,’’ he said

Buhari, also promised Nigerians that his administration will intensify efforts to boost investments in major sectors of the ecomony, like agriculture, infrastructure and power.

The president said; “Please tell Nigerians that we are trying our best, and I thank God, the rainy season is blossom, we will try to add more money to farmers, and ensure the availability of fertilizer and other farm inputs.

“We will also continue to reconstruct roads and railways and provide electricity and we promise we will continue to do so.’’