Edo Youth, Police Clash: Army Commander And More Policemen Testify At Panel Hearing

Army Commander, Operation Thunderstorm, 4 Brigade Nigerian Army Headquarters, Benin City, Major Olugbenga Osuntuyi, has appeared before the Justice Joseph Olubor -led Administrative Panel of Inquiry to give testimony on circumstances that led to the clash between youths and policemen over the alleged killing of a taxi driver, David Okoniba.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Feb 20, 2018

Army Commander, Operation Thunderstorm, 4 Brigade Nigerian Army Headquarters, Benin City, Major Olugbenga Osuntuyi, has appeared before the Justice Joseph Olubor -led Administrative Panel of Inquiry to give testimony on circumstances that led to the clash between youths and policemen over the alleged killing of a taxi driver, David Okoniba.

The Administrative Panel was set up by Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the incident. It commenced hearing on February 15 and fiancée of the deceased, Miss Ruth Okojie, who witnessed the incident as well as policemen alleged to have caused the death of late David Okoniba have since appeared at the panel.  

In his testimony, Major Osuntuyi said he led his team comprising of soldiers from the Operation Thunderstorm to the scene of the incident to restore law and order, noting, “The swift deployment of soldiers to the scene of the clash was to prevent the loss of more lives and property.”

Two policemen, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Osula Monday and Inspector Lucky Eboh also appeared before the Panel and gave testimonies on their roles during the clash with the youths, where they sustained various degrees of injuries.

ASP Osula said, “We were attacked by angry youths after we were drafted to the scene of the clash to calm the situation.”

Other policemen who appeared at the panel include, Sergeant Sule Fatai, Sergeant Ernest Ebhomielen, and Corporal Aigbojie Ailemen, who were part of the policemen on duty at the scene of the incident. 

Speaking to journalists, Chairman of the Administrative Panel of Inquiry, Justice Joseph Olubor commended members of the public and the officers of the police and army who have appeared at the Panel to provide useful information to aid the inquiry into the incident.

Justice Olubor added, “The policemen and military officers who have appeared before the panel were cooperative in providing useful information. The evidence submitted at the panel have been very useful. 

“We encourage other members of the public with useful information relating to the incident to come forward with their evidence. The panel has an open-door policy for anyone with useful information.”

Nigerian Army Premium Times

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, NY

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Boko Haram Terrorists Carry Out Fresh Abduction Of Dozens Of Travelers On Maiduguri-Damboa Road
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Delta Kingdom Confronts Army In Epic Land Battle
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News How I Stopped Kingibe, Abba Kyari, Rufai Abubakar From Stealing $44m-Former Acting D-G, NIA
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Militant Razed Down Community Near Maiduguri, Killing 3 And wounding 7 Others
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Boko Haram Fighters Fleeing NAF Aerial Bombardment In Sambisa
Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force Strikes Boko Haram Terrorist’s Vehicle Workshop, Fuel And Ammunition Dumps In Sambisa Forest
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff Visits Troops In The Frontline
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News President Buhari Disagrees With Attorney General Malami, Orders EFCC To Ensure Prosecution Of Diezani, Adoke, Others Involved In Malabu Scam
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Escapes Nigerian Army Arrest - BBC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive Reinstated NHIS Executive Secretary In Fresh Scandal Over Unauthorized Withdrawal Of N10 billion
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Malabu: Why I Advised Buhari To Stop Adoke’s Trial, Says Malami
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Characterized By Cruelty and Complete Bad Governance - Gen. Akinrinade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption $11.489M: EFCC Rejects Patience Jonathan’s Settlement Offer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Dumped My Husband After 2015 APC Victory- Oluremi Tinubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals How Aides, Unidentified Persons Lodged N15 Billion, $13 Million Into Personal Bank Account Of Saraki
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Court Strikes Out Corruption Charges Against Former Governor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Security Operative Foils Suicide Bomb Attack, Kills Bomber
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Pius Adesanmi Sule Lamido On President Buhari: The Death Of Nigeria By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Fresh N10bn NHIS Scam: Buhari Presidency Stinks, Has No Honour Left- PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad