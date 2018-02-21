48 Of The Missing 94 School Girls After Boko Haram Attack in North East Nigeria Have Returned - Official

The Yobe state government has said that 48 out of the 94 girls declared missing after Boko Haram attack on their school in Dapchi town on Monday evening have returned. The state commissioner for education, Mohammed Lamin, said 28 of the school girls returned on Tuesday, while another 20 returned on Wednesday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 21, 2018

The Yobe state government has said that 48 out of the 94 girls declared missing after Boko Haram attack on their school in Dapchi town on Monday evening have returned.

The state commissioner for education, Mohammed Lamin, said 28 of the school girls returned on Tuesday, while another 20 returned on Wednesday.

Gunmen suspected to be militants of Boko Haram had invaded Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi on Monday with truck and heavy ammunition.

But the students were reported to have scampered to safety on hearing the sounds of the guns of the insurgents. 

Dapchi GGSTC students left their belongings after the attack  

In the aftermath of the attack, one of the teachers told reporters that after a roll call, 610 out the total number of 704 students have returned to the school. 

"We are still searching for the remaining 94 students,” he was quoted to have said.

He, however, added that he cannot confirm if the Boko Haram invaders took the missing girls away. 

“We cannot say [if they have been abducted], because the insurgents went into the students’ hostel, and many of these students scaled the fence and escaped into the bush.”

Meanwhile, the Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdulmaliki Sumonu, on Wednesday told journalists that 111 girls were still missing following the Boko Haram attack.

But he added that the school principal said there was no abduction or death of any student of the school in the attack.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram 94 School Girls Are Missing After Boko Haram Attacked All Girls School In Nigeria's Northeast
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Escapes Nigerian Army Arrest - BBC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education University of Lagos Sacks Deputy Chief Security Officer
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Police Say 111 Students Still Missing After Boko Haram Attack On School In Nigeria's North East
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigeria's Federal Universities' Non Academic Staff Vow to Continue With Strike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Ezekwesili Calls Out Federal Government, Nigerian Army Over Silence On Missing Yobe School Girls
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Leader Of The Herdsmen Killings Is Revealed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Dumped My Husband After 2015 APC Victory- Oluremi Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram 94 School Girls Are Missing After Boko Haram Attacked All Girls School In Nigeria's Northeast
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Elections Reorder: Senate Northern Caucus Sacks Adamu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News President Buhari Disagrees With Attorney General Malami, Orders EFCC To Ensure Prosecution Of Diezani, Adoke, Others Involved In Malabu Scam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Escapes Nigerian Army Arrest - BBC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Monkeys Swallow N70m Of Northern Senators Forum Money
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Aide Says Dollars Paid Into Ex-First Lady’s Accounts Were Given By Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Dana Aircraft Overshoots runway in Port Harcourt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Update: Father Of Boy Smuggled Into Spain In Suitcase Walks Free
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Reinstated NHIS Executive Secretary In Fresh Scandal Over Unauthorized Withdrawal Of N10 billion
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Goodbye, Dana Airlines By Patrick O. Okigbo III
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad