48 Of The Missing 94 School Girls After Boko Haram Attack in North East Nigeria Have Returned - Official

The Yobe state government has said that 48 out of the 94 girls declared missing after Boko Haram attack on their school in Dapchi town on Monday evening have returned.

The state commissioner for education, Mohammed Lamin, said 28 of the school girls returned on Tuesday, while another 20 returned on Wednesday.

Gunmen suspected to be militants of Boko Haram had invaded Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi on Monday with truck and heavy ammunition.

But the students were reported to have scampered to safety on hearing the sounds of the guns of the insurgents.

Dapchi GGSTC students left their belongings after the attack

In the aftermath of the attack, one of the teachers told reporters that after a roll call, 610 out the total number of 704 students have returned to the school.

"We are still searching for the remaining 94 students,” he was quoted to have said.

He, however, added that he cannot confirm if the Boko Haram invaders took the missing girls away.

“We cannot say [if they have been abducted], because the insurgents went into the students’ hostel, and many of these students scaled the fence and escaped into the bush.”

Meanwhile, the Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdulmaliki Sumonu, on Wednesday told journalists that 111 girls were still missing following the Boko Haram attack.

But he added that the school principal said there was no abduction or death of any student of the school in the attack.