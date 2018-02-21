Billy Graham Is Dead At 99

Popular evangelist, Rev. Billy Graham, a charismatic North Carolina pastor who held evangelizing crusades around the United States and the world, has died on Wednesday morning at the age of 99, according to officials of his organization.

Graham preached to an estimated 215 million people in more than 185 countries around the world. Through his presence on the television, radio, and internet, he was able to reach millions more. He also served as a counselor or minister to a dozen U.S. presidents.

He also wrote more than two dozen books that are popular amongst Christians across the world including Nigeria. One of his most famous books was his 1997 memoir," Just as I Am," which was a New York Times bestseller.

Graham dealt with a number of illnesses in his last years, including prostate cancer, hydrocephalus (a buildup of fluid in the brain) and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.​

Billy Graham