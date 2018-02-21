Billy Graham Is Dead At 99

Popular evangelist, Rev. Billy Graham, a charismatic North Carolina pastor who held evangelizing crusades around the United States and the world, has died on Wednesday morning at the age of 99, according to officials of his organization.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Feb 21, 2018

Popular evangelist, Rev. Billy Graham, a charismatic North Carolina pastor who held evangelizing crusades around the United States and the world, has died on Wednesday morning at the age of 99, according to officials of his organization.  

Graham preached to an estimated 215 million people in more than 185 countries around the world. Through his presence on the television, radio, and internet, he was able to reach millions more. He also served as a counselor or minister to a dozen U.S. presidents. 

He also wrote more than two dozen books that are popular amongst Christians across the world including Nigeria. One of his most famous books was his 1997 memoir," Just as I Am," which was a New York Times bestseller.

Graham dealt with a number of illnesses in his last years, including prostate cancer, hydrocephalus (a buildup of fluid in the brain) and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.​

Billy Graham

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, NY

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment UBA Premieres Most Anticipated Movie of the Year #Black Panther
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Highlights On Some Of NYC’S Best African Fashion Of 2013 In A Black-Tie Affair By Ntumba Mukendi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment Brazil 2014 Soccer World Cup Kicks Off With Pomp, Pageantry, And Some Questionable Refereeing
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Entertainment See Who Made The List of Nigeria's Most Influential Women
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Entertainment Rapper Jay Z Wants To Invest In Nigerian Music Industry
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Singer Davido In Dud Cheque Scandal
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Leader Of The Herdsmen Killings Is Revealed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Dumped My Husband After 2015 APC Victory- Oluremi Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram 94 School Girls Are Missing After Boko Haram Attacked All Girls School In Nigeria's Northeast
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Elections Reorder: Senate Northern Caucus Sacks Adamu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News President Buhari Disagrees With Attorney General Malami, Orders EFCC To Ensure Prosecution Of Diezani, Adoke, Others Involved In Malabu Scam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Escapes Nigerian Army Arrest - BBC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Monkeys Swallow N70m Of Northern Senators Forum Money
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Aide Says Dollars Paid Into Ex-First Lady’s Accounts Were Given By Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Dana Aircraft Overshoots runway in Port Harcourt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Update: Father Of Boy Smuggled Into Spain In Suitcase Walks Free
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Reinstated NHIS Executive Secretary In Fresh Scandal Over Unauthorized Withdrawal Of N10 billion
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Goodbye, Dana Airlines By Patrick O. Okigbo III
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad