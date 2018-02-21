Ex- Transport Union Official Accused of Murder Released By Police

Former chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW) Alhaji Akani Olorunwa who was arrested last week following his indictment by a suspect arrested over killings of rival officials of the union has been released by the police.

But Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Godwin Oti, told Saharareporters that he had not been briefed about the release of the murder suspect.

He, however, promised to get the information across as soon as the facts are available.

A source told Saharareporters that Mr. Olorunwa was released on Monday based on the agreement he had with the Police that he will always make himself available for questioning in the ongoing murder investigation.

Akani Olorunwa (l) and Ade Lawyer

Mr. Olorunwa was arrested in relation to the murder of Ganiyu Ayinla alias Pinero.

Pinero was assassinated at Idumota area of Lagos, on January 23, 2018, after a meeting of the union.

Pinero and his boss, Azeez Lawal (AKA Kunle Poly), the NURTW chairman of Idumota chapter, were coming from a meeting where they had gone to discuss the annual Idumota Day when the assassins, totaling four in number, waylaid and opened fire on their car. But Kunle Poly who was said to be the target of the assassins luckily escaped as he was not in the car when the killers came.

Adeola Williams, aka Ade Lawyer, a suspect who was arrested in relation to the killing weeks after later confessed to have been paid by Mr. Olorunwa to carry out the assassination.

He also confessed that Kunle Poly was the target of the assassination, though the assassins missed him and killed his personal personal assistant instead.

A source told this website that on the day Pinero was killed, he was in an attire similar to that of his boss, hence the mistaken identity.

“Ade Lawyer must have thought that it was Kunle Poly who was in the car because they wore the same cloth that day. It is common practice for Pinero and Kunle Poly to wear the same cloth. They are tight friends and they go out together a lot. When they go for parties, they wear the same cloth and they are always together,” the source told Saharareporters.