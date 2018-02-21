Ezekwesili Calls Out Federal Government, Nigerian Army Over Silence On Missing Yobe School Girls

Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education and co - convener of Bring Back Our Girls Movement, has called out the Federal Government over its silence on the alleged abduction of 94 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School in Dapchi town, Yobe state.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 21, 2018

The students were declared missing after Boko Haram attack on their school on Monday.  

Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdulmaliki Sumonu, however put the number of girls still missing more following the attack at 111 in a chat with journalists.

“815 out of the 926 students were physically seen in the school as at Tuesday. There are reports that more girls have returned to the school after the head count,” the Police chief said.

Oby Ezekwesili

But there has been no official statement from the Nigerian presidency or the Army over the speculations that the missing girls may have been abducted by the Boko Haram invaders.

Ezekwesili who co-founded the Bring Back Our Girls Movement which has been at the vanguard of the campaign for the release of over 200 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in similar circumstances in Chibok, Borno State on 14, April, 2014 took to twitter on Wednesday to condemn the silence of the Nigerian Army and the government since speculations about the abduction began late Monday evening.

 She wondered if the Buhari led Federal Government did not learn anything from the incident of the abducted Chibok girls.

“God forbids that the presidency, President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian Army continued to keep the public in suspense any further on what really happened two days ago at the Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, in Yobe.

“God forbids that nothing was at all learned in all these years #ChibokGirls on how federal government should transparently engage the public on matters like the allegations flying about on Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi Yobe State after a Boko Haram attack.

“God forbids that we are indeed missing daughters who went to school once again. God forbids that anything resembling a re-enactment of the torture of the nearly four years of our #ChibokGirlsTragedy has happened to Nigeria.”

“Nigerian army, do you have facts on the allegations of abduction of 94 daughters of Nigeria from their Boarding School- Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi Yobe state after a Boko Haram attack?

“Are you in strong pursuit of their abductors if true” she asked.

