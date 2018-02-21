Police Say 111 Students Still Missing After Boko Haram Attack On School In Nigeria's North East

Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdulmaliki Sumonu, on Wednesday told journalists that 111 girls were still missing following Monday’s attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 21, 2018

“815 out of the 926 students were physically seen in the school as at Tuesday. There are reports that more girls have returned to the school after the head count,” the Police chief said.

He, however, said the school’s principal told him there were no abductions or deaths in the school.

“I am not unaware of the rumours going on, l want to appeal to the press and the society to please cooperate with the security agencies in this situation,” he said.

He added that security forces are in pursuit of the insurgents, who, according to him, have been sighted in a new location.

Boko Haram captives

