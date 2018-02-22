2019: Rights Activist, Agbakoba, To Unveil Coalition Of Political Parties

Human rights activist and co-founder, National Intervention Movement (NIM), Chief Olisa Agbakoba has been working with other members of the group towards building a nationwide coalition capable of shoving aside the exiting political arrangement in the country in the 2019 general election. Director of Communications of NIM, Mr. John Ekwuyasi said in a statement on Thursday that towards the end, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria will soon unveil a platform comprising of many political parties in the country.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 22, 2018

Ekwuyasi added in the statement that Agbakoba has met with Nigerians in diaspora and world to discuss political situation of the country and how the country can achieve a democratic leadership.

Olisa Agbakoba

He added that the new coalition being championed by Agbakoba would champion a revolution for true social, economic and political change in Nigeria for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“Dr. Agbakoba, accompanied by NIM Co-Chairman Dr. Abdul Jhali Tafawa Balewa, has since commenced further nationwide consultations with all like-minded Nigerian leaders and groups.”

“The extensive consultations with both Nigerians in Diaspora and a variety of global leaders is aimed at seeing a secure Nigeria re-attain democratic leadership in Africa and reliability as a member of the 21st century’s progressive international comity of nations”, Agbakoba said.

 He added that the new coalition would carry along youths and women in its pursuit.

“It is with the intent of partnering in the creation of a super-coalition of groups and parties determined to bring about real sustainable change to the present politico-economic status quo, and betterment of the lives of Nigerians nationwide, with especial emphasis on establishing a compass to liberate and empower Nigeria’s teeming millions of neglected youths and women.”

Agbakoba is teaming up with Prof. Pat Utomi and other Nigerians with the aim of ousting the two major ruling parties in Nigeria by creating an alternative platform for true practice of democracy.

