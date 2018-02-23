Transparency International Report Vindicates My Criticisms of Buhari's Anti Corruption War - Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state says the ranking of Nigeria on the recent corruption index released by Transparency International, TI, is a clear vindication of his criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari anti graft war.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 23, 2018

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state says the ranking of Nigeria on the recent corruption index released by Transparency International, TI,  is a clear vindication of his criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari anti graft war.

While lauding the TI report which he described  as a true reflection of the current state of level of graft in Nigeria, Fayose maintained that President Buhari has been tormenting members of the opposition party in the guise of fighting corruption.

“Transparency International only confirmed what I have said before that President Buhari is only hiding under anti-corruption fight to harass his perceived political foes while protecting corrupt people in his government.‎ Transparency International has placed a question mark on the President’s claim to integrity," the Governor said in a statement.

Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose

Fayose added that the President has by his various actions being aiding corruption in the country. He claimed the Nigeria is experiencing the highest level of corruption in history under the current administration.

Highlighting some of the corruption cases, Fayose referred to the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, the Malabu oil scandal among others, which he said are yet to be investigated despite the anti-corruption campaign of the President.


“In the last few months, Nigerians have been confronted with messy revelations like the fraudulent reinstatement of Abdullahi Maina, alleged award of $25 billion contracts without following due process, Attorney-General of the Federation’s declaration that the EFCC lacked evidence to prove its allegations of sharp practices against prominent players in the Malabu Oil deal, alleged re-looting of exotic properties recovered from alleged looters of Pension Funds, among others," he stated.

Fayose noted that the TI report showed that while the  President has been vigorously covering up corruption cases involving top officials of his administration, he has not been able to hide them  from international organizations.

Transparency International had on Wednesday, February 21 released corruption index scoring Nigeria 28 out of 100, the worst rating of the country in recent years.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Witness Tells Court How Former Nigerian Minister, Senator Carted Away N650m In Van
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics You're Undermining Peace Efforts, Tinubu To Oyegun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Arms Procurement Scandal: Why Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Is After Former Chief of Army Staff Ihejirika
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Former Chief of Army Staff Returns To EFCC For More Interrogation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I’m sorry that Dapchi School Attack Happened, Buhari Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Buhari To Address Nigerians On Second Term- Okorocha
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Witness Tells Court How Former Nigerian Minister, Senator Carted Away N650m In Van
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PM News, LAGOS Residents Of Kwara Local Gov't Denounces Nigeria, Claims Benin Republic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Bank Robbery At A Zenith Bank Branch In Owerri, Imo State Caught On Tape
CRIME Imo Zenith Bank Robbery: Police Nab Fleeing Suspect One Year After
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Attack, Kidnap Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Occurred – Residents, School Staff
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics You're Undermining Peace Efforts, Tinubu To Oyegun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion National Assembly Lacks The Power To Fix Election Dates - Femi Falana
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Dana Air Aircraft That Crashlanded At Port Harcourt Is 27.3yrs Old
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Army Corporal Shoots, Injures Captain In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Arms Procurement Scandal: Why Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Is After Former Chief of Army Staff Ihejirika
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Former Chief of Army Staff Returns To EFCC For More Interrogation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I’m sorry that Dapchi School Attack Happened, Buhari Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Court Affirms Henry Okah’s Conviction
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad