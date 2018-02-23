Transparency International Report Vindicates My Criticisms of Buhari's Anti Corruption War - Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state says the ranking of Nigeria on the recent corruption index released by Transparency International, TI, is a clear vindication of his criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari anti graft war.

While lauding the TI report which he described as a true reflection of the current state of level of graft in Nigeria, Fayose maintained that President Buhari has been tormenting members of the opposition party in the guise of fighting corruption.

“Transparency International only confirmed what I have said before that President Buhari is only hiding under anti-corruption fight to harass his perceived political foes while protecting corrupt people in his government.‎ Transparency International has placed a question mark on the President’s claim to integrity," the Governor said in a statement.

Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose

Fayose added that the President has by his various actions being aiding corruption in the country. He claimed the Nigeria is experiencing the highest level of corruption in history under the current administration.

Highlighting some of the corruption cases, Fayose referred to the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, the Malabu oil scandal among others, which he said are yet to be investigated despite the anti-corruption campaign of the President.



“In the last few months, Nigerians have been confronted with messy revelations like the fraudulent reinstatement of Abdullahi Maina, alleged award of $25 billion contracts without following due process, Attorney-General of the Federation’s declaration that the EFCC lacked evidence to prove its allegations of sharp practices against prominent players in the Malabu Oil deal, alleged re-looting of exotic properties recovered from alleged looters of Pension Funds, among others," he stated.



Fayose noted that the TI report showed that while the President has been vigorously covering up corruption cases involving top officials of his administration, he has not been able to hide them from international organizations.

Transparency International had on Wednesday, February 21 released corruption index scoring Nigeria 28 out of 100, the worst rating of the country in recent years.