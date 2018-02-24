Former Bauchi Governorship Aspirant Slams N1bn Suit Against Federal Government, Others Over Illegal Detention

A 2011 gubernatorial aspirant under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), in Bauchi State , Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Usman, aka Dan China, has slammed a N1billion suit against the Federal Government, Attorney General of the Federation, (AGF) as well as the National Security Adviser (NSA) over illegal detention.

In the suit filed before a Federal High Court, Bauchi by his Counsel, Barrister Gyang Zi, the former gubernatorial said his continued detention was against the law and an infringement of his fundamental human rights.

The lawyer told journalists that his client has been in detention since January 24, 2018.

Abdullahi Adamu Usman, aka“Dan China”

“The matter was on the continued detention of my client on the issue of mining which was unlawful, arbitrary and an egregious violation of his human rights," said the lawyer.

He alleged that the respondents invaded the residence of Dan China at Sabon Gari Narabi in Toro Local Government area in Bauchi state using military personnel, an act he tagged unlawful.

The lawyer said, “the action of the respondents harassing, embarrassing and arresting and detaining my client from 24 January 2018 till date a period of about 30 days and still running in the manner aforesaid and the refusal to allow us access to him and family members is illegal, unlawful and gross violation of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended”.

“We also want the respondents to pay our Client Adamu Usman the sum of N1,000,000,000,00 one billion naira only as general damages and compensation for the unlawful arrest, frustration, detention and subjecting him to psychological trauma.

“We also want a perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further arrest, detention, frustration, and disturbance and subjecting our client to undue psychological trauma in connection to mining or at his residence”.

However the matter could not go on as the respondents were not represented in court.

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Shitu Abubabakar subsequently adjourned the case to March 15, 2018 for hearing and to enable the respondents to file their counter motions.