Former Bauchi Governorship Aspirant Slams N1bn Suit Against Federal Government, Others Over Illegal Detention

A 2011 gubernatorial aspirant under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), in Bauchi State , Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Usman, aka Dan China, has slammed a N1billion suit against the Federal Government, Attorney General of the Federation, (AGF) as well as the National Security Adviser (NSA) over illegal detention.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 24, 2018

A 2011 gubernatorial aspirant under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), in Bauchi State , Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Usman, aka Dan China, has slammed a N1billion suit against the Federal Government, Attorney General of the Federation, (AGF) as well as the National Security Adviser (NSA) over illegal detention.

In the suit filed before a Federal High Court, Bauchi by his Counsel, Barrister Gyang Zi, the former gubernatorial said his continued detention was against the law and an infringement of his fundamental human rights.

The lawyer told journalists that his client has been in detention since January 24, 2018. 

Abdullahi Adamu Usman, aka“Dan China”

“The matter was on the continued detention of my client on the issue of mining which was unlawful, arbitrary and an egregious violation of his human rights," said the lawyer.

He alleged that the respondents invaded the residence of Dan China at Sabon Gari Narabi in Toro Local Government area in Bauchi state using military personnel, an act he tagged unlawful.

The lawyer said, “the action of the respondents harassing, embarrassing and arresting and detaining my client from 24 January 2018 till date a period of about 30 days and still running in the manner aforesaid and the refusal to allow us access to him and family members is illegal, unlawful and gross violation of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended”.

“We also want the respondents to pay our Client Adamu Usman the sum of N1,000,000,000,00 one billion naira only as general damages and compensation for the unlawful arrest, frustration, detention and subjecting him to psychological trauma.

“We also want a perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further arrest, detention, frustration, and disturbance and subjecting our client to undue psychological trauma in connection to mining or at his residence”.

However the matter could not go on as the respondents were not represented in court. 

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Shitu Abubabakar subsequently adjourned the case to March 15, 2018 for hearing and to enable the respondents to file their counter motions.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Transparency International Rating: Buhari Govt. Blames Obasanjo, Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Commends Sagay For "Defending Govt Robustly"
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Gov. El-Rufai, Shehu Sani In Fresh N2 Billion Defamation Suit Battle
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Kekemeke, Boroffice, Abraham Absent At Ondo Unification Rally
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics You're Undermining Peace Efforts, Tinubu To Oyegun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Buhari To Address Nigerians On Second Term- Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Transparency International Rating: Buhari Govt. Blames Obasanjo, Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Bank Robbery At A Zenith Bank Branch In Owerri, Imo State Caught On Tape
CRIME Imo Zenith Bank Robbery: Police Nab Fleeing Suspect One Year After
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Commends Sagay For "Defending Govt Robustly"
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Gov. El-Rufai, Shehu Sani In Fresh N2 Billion Defamation Suit Battle
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Kekemeke, Boroffice, Abraham Absent At Ondo Unification Rally
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Driver Jailed 7 Years For Causing Prof. Iyayi's Death
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Witness Tells Court How Former Nigerian Minister, Senator Carted Away N650m In Van
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity How Pastor ‘Gruesomely Murdered’ Two Women And A Baby In Rivers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Attack, Kidnap Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Occurred – Residents, School Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram List Of Dapchi Abduction: We're Yet To Locate 105 Girls- Parents
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-Arraigns Justice Ajumogobia On Charges of Unlawful Enrichment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Sentences Leader Of Land Grab Gang To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad