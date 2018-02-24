Gov. El-Rufai, Shehu Sani In Fresh N2 Billion Defamation Suit Battle

The 'political quarrel' between Governor Nasir El-Rufai and outspoken Senator and activist, Shehu Sani intensified on Friday with the Kaduna State chief executive filing a N2billion slander lawsuit against the lawmaker.

Both men had been involved in battle to control the Kaduna chapter of the Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

El-Rufai on Friday stormed a high court in Kaduna to file a four- count defamation suit against the Senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

He asked the court to compel the lawmaker to pay him the sum of N500 million as compensation on each of the charges.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Senator Shehu Sani

The Governor alleged that Shehu Sani defamed him by making a comment in which he was referred to as ‘a military administrator, tyrant, drunk, loose cannon and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari’.

But speaking through his Special Adviser on Politics, the Senator said though he has not been formally served by the Governor, his team of lawyers are well prepared to respond to the defamation suit as he asserted that he cannot be stopped from speaking when things are going wrong.

He said, “The distinguished senator is yet to be served, but our team of lawyers are ready and well prepared.

“The distinguished senator wishes to assure all his supporters and well-wishers that nothing and absolutely nothing can stop him from expressing his opinion on either Kaduna State or national issues.”

Sani pointed out that those who are occupying public position should be ready for criticisms from any quarter.

He also added that as he has previously overcome attacks from aides of the governor, he would also overcome this legal trial.

“Those who voluntarily offer themselves for public service have also chosen to offer themselves for public scrutiny.

“The distinguished senator has in the last two years endured and overcome sponsored violence and campaign of calumny by aides of the state governor and will overcome this,” the Senator said while insisting that as long as he lives, he would continue to beam searchlights on dark part of the country both at national and state levels and would never stop speaking truth to power.