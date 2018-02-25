Dapchi Attack: Nigerian Government Confirms 110 Schoolgirls Missing

Nigeria government has confirmed that 110 students of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, are so far unaccounted for, after insurgents believed to be from a faction of Boko Haram insurgent group invaded their school last Monday February 19.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 25, 2018

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced the figure after a meeting between a federal government delegation and representatives of key stakeholders, including the state government, the college, the parents, security agencies and officials of Bursari Local Government, where Dapchi is situated,in Damaturu on Sunday.

According to him, based on the briefings from the Principal of the College, Adama Abdulkarim, and the state Commissioner for Education, Mohammed Lamin, 906 students – out of whom 110 have not been accounted for – were in the school on the day of the attack.

Dapchi GGSTC students left their belongings after the attack

Mr. Mohammed also announced that the federal government has directed the police and civil defence authorities in Yobe State to immediately deploy their personnel to all the schools in the state in order to ensure the security and safety of the students and their staffers.

The minister disclosed that the federal government has stepped up efforts to rescue the girls and return them safely to their parents, saying the security agencies are working on many leads regarding the whereabouts of the girls.

”This is the second time in four days that a federal government delegation would visit Yobe State since the unfortunate incident. This is a measure of the seriousness with which we are addressing the issue. The security forces are leaving no stone unturned in their search for the girls.

”We are back here in Yobe as part of efforts to provide some succor to the parents of the girls, to let them know that they are not alone and also to reassure them that we will not rest until we have found the girls. We will carry the parents along on the efforts we are making,” he said.

On his part, the Minister of Interior said the delegation embarked on the trip in order to get “the facts right” so that the approach to the solution can be correct.”

“We must get back the girls and also ensure that this does not happen again,” he said.

The federal government delegation, which comprised the Minister of Information and Culture as well as that of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, held an enlarged meeting that was attended by Governor Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe State; members of the state cabinet, the Principal and Vice Principal of the school, representatives of the parents of the missing girls and security agencies, among others.

