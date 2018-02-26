Former Biafran Fighter Achuzia, Dies At 90

Famous Biafran warlord, Colonel Joseph Achuzia, leader of the secessionist battalion during the Nigerian civil war, has died aged 90.



SaharaReporters learned that Joe “Hannibal” Achuzia, as he was affectionately called, died at about 6am on Monday at the Federal Medical Centre, (FMC), Asaba. He was said to have been on admission at the intensive care unit of the hospital 12 days prior to his death .



When SaharaReporters' correspondent visited Colonel Achuzia's at about 5:30 pm on Monday, his wife, Ngozi, and children were seen receiving sympathizers.

The late Colonel Achuzia fled to the Igbo heartland, following the outbreak of anti-Igbo sentiments after the declaration of Biafra Republic in 1967. He became a General in the secessionist army after serving as a commander in the late Colonel Philip Effiong's brigade. He led successful attacks against the Nigerian Army in Nsukka and Onitsha, an action which earned him the nickname, “Hannibal”.