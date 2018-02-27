18 Suspects Arrested Over Kaduna Religious Violence

18 persons have been arrested by security operatives over religious crisis which claimed some lives in Kasuwan Magani,  Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State on Monday. Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Austin Iwar confirmed the arrests of the suspects to journalists on Tuesday. “The 18 persons are undergoing interrogation and we are strengthening security presence in the area,” Mr Iwar said.   

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 27, 2018

The Police commissioner was also on the team of Kaduna State Security Council visited the scene of the crisis on Tuesday.

Also on the team was the General Officer Commanding 1st Division of Nigerian Army , Major General Mohammed Mohammed , and the State Director of the Department of State Services, DSS, Mohammed Wakil, Commander Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, AM Bunu and Special Adviser to Kaduna State governor on Internal Security, Col. Yakubu Yusuf (rtd).

Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant, media and publicity to the governor of Kaduna State who was also on the team said in a statement that security chiefs assessed the damage, spoke to residents and received detailed briefings from their officers deployed to restore calm in the town.  

“The GOC tasked religious and traditional leaders to deepen the message of peace and integration, and tasked community leaders and residents not to undermine and destroy the four decades of togetherness and peaceful coexistence in the area.

“He assured community leaders, that security agencies will continue to work for lasting peace, law and order in the area,” the government’s spokesperson said.

Aruwan added that government of Kaduna State welcomes the news of arrests of suspects in relation to the mayhem and will like to see speedy conclusion of investigations so that indicted persons can be prosecuted.

He, however, reiterated government’s appeal to citizens not to resort self-help but to report all complaints to the security agencies.

