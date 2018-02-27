$8.4m Fraud: Again, Ajudua’s Absence In Court Stalls Trial

The trial of a suspected serial fraudster, Fred Ajudua, who was charged with a $8.4m fraud before Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos was, on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, stalled due to his absence in court.

by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Feb 27, 2018

The trial of a suspected serial fraudster, Fred Ajudua, who was charged with a $8.4m fraud before Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos was, on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, stalled due to his absence in court.

Ajudua is facing trial for allegedly defrauding a former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi, of the sum of $8.4m, while they were both in custody in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos in 2004.

Ajudua, together with his accomplices, had allegedly approached Bamaiyi and convinced him that he could secure his freedom and also secure legal services on his behalf. 

At today’s sitting, counsel to Ajudua, Allen Agbaka, told the court about the current medical status of Ajudua and also sought an adjournment of the proceedings. 

In his address, Agbaka stated that Ajudua was "evacuated to India on February 8, 2018 for urgent medical attention", following a referral to Ruby Hall Clinic, India for surgery. 

Agbaka further added that the defendant had written a letter to the court and attached his international passport, Visa documents, medical reports from Ruby Hall Clinic, India as well as photographs showing him on a hospital bed in India.

Ajudua’s lawyer, who said copies of the documents had been served on the prosecution counsel, S.K.Atteh, urged the court to adjourn the case for three to six months or sine die.

However, in his response, the prosecution counsel, Atteh, told the court that the medical challenges of the defendant had delayed the commencement of the trial.  

He, therefore, prayed the court to try the defendant in absentia, “since the matter has been long in court.”

Justice Oyefeso adjourned the case to May 23 and 28 May, 2018 for the commencement of trial and also ordered the defendant to be present in court at the next adjourned date.


Wilson Uwujaren
Head, Media & Publicity
27 February, 2018

 

                                                         


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC

You may also like

Read Next

EFCC Press Release Money Laundering: EFCC Docks Dariye Son, Nanle Miracle for N1.5bn
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
EFCC Press Release NIS Recruitment Scam: EFCC Seeks Forfeiture of Properties Acquired with Proceeds
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
EFCC Press Release Oil Scam: EFCC Arrests Lawyer
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
EFCC Press Release N25bn Fraud: Again, Court Defers On Igbinedion
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
EFCC Press Release $8.4Million Scam: EFCC's Tenders Polygraph Test Result In Court
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Currency Scam: Court Denies CBN Staff, Others Bail
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption I Built My Hotel With Funds Diverted From Nigerian Maritime Agency - Ex-Acting Director General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News #DapchiGirls: Exclusive Document Shows Nigerian Military Knew Of Boko Haram's Plan To Carry Out Mass Abductions In Yobe, But Withdrew Troops
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics #DapchiGirls: Keyamo Slams Buhari Critics
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News EXCLUSIVE: Nnamdi Kanu, Wife Spotted In Ghana -TheCable
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How Lagos Banker Stole N700m From Customers- EFCC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Dapchi 110: The Tragedy Of A Nation By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Officer Tells President Buhari To Sack NDDC Chairman, Managing Director
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 8 Nigerian Soldiers Missing, 3 Wounded During Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush On Damboa Road In Borno State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Dapchi, Deception, And The Cult Of Buharism By Moses E Ochonu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Okorocha Joins Senate Race, Gives Reasons
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Dapchi Girls: Yobe Police Command Faults Military Claim On Withdrawal of Troops
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Military Dapchi Girls: Military Justifies Withdrawal of Troops Before Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad